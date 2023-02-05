Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort
DTM News

Why some DTM teams take out crash insurance but others gamble

The 2022 DTM season featured several major pile-ups and accidents, costing teams several hundred thousands in repair costs. While some had insured cars against such damage, others weren’t so well prepared…

By:
Why some DTM teams take out crash insurance but others gamble

The second campaign of the DTM’s GT3 era will be remembered for a number of good storylines, but one race that grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons was the opening leg of the Hockenheim finale.

While all eyes were on the title battle out front, a number of incidents erupted lower down the grid, with videos of a high-speed crash between David Schumacher and Thomas Preining in particular being circulated widely on social media. Such was the extent of the damage from the spate of incidents that seven cars were forced out the final race the following day, with some chassis even having to be written off completely.

Driving standards in the DTM have come under question repeatedly in the past and teams do factor in damage costs when preparing a budget for the season. But the number of accidents in 2022 were beyond most had expected, forcing Mercedes squad GruppeM to exit the series due to what it described as “unpredictable” cost of repairs.

One way to tackle this problem is to take insurance from a specialised company, who offer some peace of mind against expensive accidents. 

Schubert Motorsport, which powered factory BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde to the title last year, was one of the teams that took this route last year.

"We have insured our cars," team manager Torsten Schubert told Autosport’s sister website Motorsport-Total.com. “But only from a value of 40,000 euros. That's always only worthwhile from a larger sum.”

Thomas Preining, KuS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R after the crash

Thomas Preining, KuS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R after the crash

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

However, all teams do not play it as safe as Schubert as the insurance premiums are particularly high in a series like DTM, where crashes are common.

Plus, if a driver has a reputation of being involved in multiple crashes, the insurance company may even refuse to take out a policy for their car. In some cases, the company may agree to provide insurance but may demand such a high premium that it won’t simply be feasible for the team to opt for cover against crash damage.

Usually, the companies that teams reach out to for insurance against accidents specialise in motorsport and do not deal with the general public. One such example is Pogona Insurance, which is run by ex-Mercedes driver and current IMSA ace Renger van der Zande. Some of these companies not only provide insurance against accident damage, but also work with organisers in case of damage or theft.

So how does this all work?

"The sum insured usually goes up to 150,000 or 200,000 euros, with a 25,000 or 30,000 euro deductible," explained Mercedes’ DTM chief Thomas Jager in interview with Motorsport-Total.com. 

"That means the middle range is covered with very serious crashes.

"Total losses are not usually covered but if there is chassis damage or if the bodywork is damaged in the range of 80,000-100,000 euros, then that helps."

"There are teams that don't insure. They simply say the premiums are very expensive and over the year it balances out somewhere. In the end, it's a risk assessment."

The amount of premium also depends on how expensive the spare parts are and whether a vehicle is easy or difficult to repair. This is because, as a rule, the mechanics' working hours are also covered at a certain hourly rate.

Esteban Muth, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, Franck Perera, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3, crash

Esteban Muth, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, Franck Perera, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT3, crash

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Will the ADAC takeover make insuring cars cheaper?

The DTM’s takeover by the ADAC could help bring down insurance premiums compared to when the series was under the ownership of the ITR.

This is because the original 2023 DTM calendar would have included the Vila Real city circuit in Portugal, which is known for causing multiple pile-ups in TCR times.

Another track that would have joined the calendar under the aegis of the ITR was Salzburg, which was home to several major collisions back in 1988 that forced two DTM races to be cancelled.

Following the calendar rejig, Norisring will be the only crash-prone venue on the 2023 DTM schedule, significantly reducing the risk to be borne by insurance companies.

Insight: Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal

In addition, the ADAC wants to abolish the Indy restart procedure, which some teams feel was responsible for the mayhem that ensued at certain tracks. 

However, teams do not usually have the option of insuring their cars just for one particular round such as the Norisring, as Jager explains.

"There are insurance companies that say we don't insure a single event at all," he said. "If you only want to insure your car for the 24 hours at the Nurburgring, then that's going to be difficult. Normally it's always a certain package - a series or several events - because of course the insurance company doesn't want high-risk cases either."

At the GT race in Macau one insurance company is said to have demanded a premium of 50,000 euros per race. That is perhaps why some teams opt to take the risk of racing without insurance as it is possible to buy a completely new GT3 car for 400,000 euros and upwards.

Moreover, after every incident in the DTM where the insurance company has to cover the damage, the deductible for the teams goes up. If the costs become too high, it is quite common for the insurance company to cancel the contract and pull out.

In the end, it’s up to individual teams to decide whether the insurance premium is worth the benefit or not.

David Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG after the crash

David Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG after the crash

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

shares
comments
Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort
Previous article

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort
More
Sven Haidinger
Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort
DTM

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort

Red Bull pulls out of DTM after ADAC takeover
DTM

Red Bull pulls out of DTM after ADAC takeover

Gerhard Berger explains decision to sell DTM to ADAC
DTM

Gerhard Berger explains decision to sell DTM to ADAC

Latest news

Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez reckon Red Bull will gain significantly from Daniel Ricciardo working in its simulator on Formula 1 weekends as part of his new third driver role.

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?
MotoGP MotoGP

Who needs a big year in MotoGP in 2023?

The beginning of the new season provides many with a fresh start, and for a few MotoGP contenders this applies for different reasons. From fighting to stay on the grid to battling for even bigger prizes beyond trophies, here’s five figures in need of a massive 2023

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme
WEC WEC

Former Audi boss Dieter Gass joins Jota to lead WEC Hypercar programme

Former Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass is joining the Jota team ahead of its move into the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship with a new Porsche 963.

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack
WEC WEC

Alpine announces full driver line-up for two car WEC LMP2 attack

Alpine has named the six drivers that will compete for the team in the FIA World Endurance Championship on its step down to the LMP2 division.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.