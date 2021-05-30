Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM News

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

Ex-Formula 1 racer Christian Klien says he never seriously considered racing in the DTM until the championship’s move to GT3 cars presented an opportunity to contest a part campaign in 2021.

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

Sometime Jaguar and Red Bull grand prix racer Klien will take part in three of the eight DTM rounds this year in a McLaren 720S GT3 entered by JP Motorsport, with plans to expand to a full season programme in 2022.

Klein has competed in a wide variety of championships since he contested the last three of his 51 grands prix with Hispania Racing in 2010, sampling everything from single-seaters and touring cars to LMP1 prototypes.

This included two outings in the Le Mans 24 Hours - where he had previously finished on the overall podium with Peugeot - select Supercars enduro events including Bathurst, a one-off appearance in SUPER GT’s flagship Suzuka 1000km event, and a third-place finish in the 2015 European Le Mans Series standings.

More recently, he has raced almost exclusively in GT3 categories in Europe, and finished second in the Pro-Am class of the International GT Open last year with JP Motorsport.

However, the Austrian driver says the DTM was never an option for him during the championship’s Class One era, as he felt the barriers to entry were too high to overcome for a non-factory driver.

"The DTM was never really on my radar,” Klein told Autosport’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com.

“That was for the following reason: either you are a works driver for BMW, Mercedes or Audi, or you have a lot of money and buy into a private team. 

#111 JP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Patryk Krupinski, Christian Klien, Mathias Lauda, Jens Liebhauser

#111 JP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Patryk Krupinski, Christian Klien, Mathias Lauda, Jens Liebhauser

Photo by: Erik Junius

“All the manufacturers have never-ending factory drivers. There were not only the DTM drivers, but also the GT3 drivers who all wanted to drive DTM as well.

"So you needed to be close to a factory in order to be able to drive in the DTM at some point.”

Klein admitted that he held a brief discussion with WRT when the Belgian team was fielding two customer Audi RS5 DTMs in 2019, but chose not to proceed with the talks as he felt the asking price of one million euros was too high for someone of his experience.

"I got interested because I know [WRT team boss] Vincent Vosse from the GT3 scene. And that's how we got into conversation at the race track,” said Klien.

"Then he explained to me what the bill looked like - for him, too. Then it became clear relatively quickly that you need a sponsor to finance the whole thing - and I didn’t have one. 

"The whole project with two cars costs six million euros.

"He gets three million from Audi and has to set up three million himself. Even as a professional driver, you have to bring a million.”

shares
comments
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Previous article

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Christian Klien
Teams Team WRT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash

50min
2
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

19h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

21h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2d
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

3d
Latest news
Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

22m
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

May 26, 2021
Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

May 14, 2021
Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

May 13, 2021
DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
DTM

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season

May 11, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Christian Klien More
Christian Klien
Klien to race McLaren in partial DTM campaign
DTM

Klien to race McLaren in partial DTM campaign

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Former F1 driver Christian Klien stays with Morand for ELMS season
WEC

Former F1 driver Christian Klien stays with Morand for ELMS season

Team WRT More
Team WRT
WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race Red Bull Ring
European Le Mans

WRT, Kubica win dramatic Red Bull Ring ELMS race

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener Barcelona
European Le Mans

Kubica didn't expect such an "easy" first LMP2 victory in ELMS opener

WRT Audi fastest in Spa 24 Hours opening qualifying session
GT

WRT Audi fastest in Spa 24 Hours opening qualifying session

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series Plus

The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was an ardent detractor of Formula E and was reluctant for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. But this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure the DTM's existence in the future of motorsport

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of F1 advice in good friendship

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

Latest news

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.