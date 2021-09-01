Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
DTM / Nurburgring News

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to the Red Bull Ring on 3-5 September for the fifth round of the 2021 season. Find out where to watch it and how.

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The AF Corse-run Red Bull team arrives at its home event as one of the favourites following Alex Albon's stunning victory at the Nurburgring last time out. His team-mate Liam Lawson drew a duck in Germany but all signs suggest he will bounce back strongly in Austria.

DTM race winner Lucas Auer will also be in the limelight as the only full-time Austrian driver on the grid in 2021 following the departures of Philipp Eng and Ferdinand Habsburg.

The 26-year-old has returned to the Mercedes fold this season after spending a year away in the BMW camp. He notched up a podium finish in the opening round of the season at Monza and currently sits eighth in the championship on 50 points.

Christian Klien, who is contesting a part season campaign with McLaren, will skip the race to complete his TV duties with ServusTV.

This weekend marks Austria's return to the DTM calendar for the first time in three years, with the Red Bull Ring having last staged a round of the series in 2018.

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

The Red Bull Ring DTM round runs across three days, starting with two 45-minute practice sessions on Friday.

The opening qualifying will take place on Saturday morning, followed by the race itself at 12:30pm BST.

The same Saturday format will be repeated the next day, albeit with qualifying starting slightly earlier at 9:15am BST.

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-12:45pm BST (1:00pm-1:45pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:30pm-3:15pm BST (3:30pm-4:15pm local)

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 9:20am-9:40am BST (10:20am-10:40am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 5th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 9:20am-9:45am BST (10:20am-10:40am local)
  • Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

BT Sport is the official broadcaster of the DTM in the UK.

Both sessions on Saturday will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage for the race starting at 12:15pm.

BT Sport 2 will broadcast qualifying and the race live on Sunday.

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Red Bull Ring - with no restrictions on total number of spectators. In addition, the DTM is opening the paddock to fans for the first time since 2019. To purchase tickets, click here.

shares
comments

Related video

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round

Previous article

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

1 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

7 min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1 d
4
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

9 min
5
Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

19 h
Latest news
Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

38m
Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round

Aug 27, 2021
Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
DTM

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Aug 25, 2021
Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race
DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

Aug 24, 2021
DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses
DTM

DTM 'shouldn't be a bumper cars' race, say drivers and team bosses

Aug 24, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
British Moto2: Gardner fends off Bezzecchi for victory as Fernandez crashes Silverstone
Moto2

British Moto2: Gardner fends off Bezzecchi for victory as Fernandez crashes

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri inches closer to title with win Motegi
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri inches closer to title with win

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off
WEC WEC

Have a go hero: A GT1 legend's Group C one-off

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
DTM DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
DTM DTM

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race
DTM DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.