Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The AF Corse-run Red Bull team arrives at its home event as one of the favourites following Alex Albon's stunning victory at the Nurburgring last time out. His team-mate Liam Lawson drew a duck in Germany but all signs suggest he will bounce back strongly in Austria.

DTM race winner Lucas Auer will also be in the limelight as the only full-time Austrian driver on the grid in 2021 following the departures of Philipp Eng and Ferdinand Habsburg.

The 26-year-old has returned to the Mercedes fold this season after spending a year away in the BMW camp. He notched up a podium finish in the opening round of the season at Monza and currently sits eighth in the championship on 50 points.

Christian Klien, who is contesting a part season campaign with McLaren, will skip the race to complete his TV duties with ServusTV.

This weekend marks Austria's return to the DTM calendar for the first time in three years, with the Red Bull Ring having last staged a round of the series in 2018.

Red Bull Ring DTM session timings

The Red Bull Ring DTM round runs across three days, starting with two 45-minute practice sessions on Friday.

The opening qualifying will take place on Saturday morning, followed by the race itself at 12:30pm BST.

The same Saturday format will be repeated the next day, albeit with qualifying starting slightly earlier at 9:15am BST.

Friday 3rd September 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:00pm-12:45pm BST (1:00pm-1:45pm local)

12:00pm-12:45pm BST (1:00pm-1:45pm local) Free Practice 2: 2:30pm-3:15pm BST (3:30pm-4:15pm local)

Saturday 4th September 2021

Qualifying 1: 9:20am-9:40am BST (10:20am-10:40am local)

9:20am-9:40am BST (10:20am-10:40am local) Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 5th September 2021

Qualifying 2: 9:20am-9:45am BST (10:20am-10:40am local)

9:20am-9:45am BST (10:20am-10:40am local) Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

BT Sport is the official broadcaster of the DTM in the UK.

Both sessions on Saturday will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage for the race starting at 12:15pm.

BT Sport 2 will broadcast qualifying and the race live on Sunday.

Can I stream the Red Bull Ring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Red Bull Ring DTM races?

Both Red Bull Ring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Red Bull Ring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Red Bull Ring - with no restrictions on total number of spectators. In addition, the DTM is opening the paddock to fans for the first time since 2019. To purchase tickets, click here.