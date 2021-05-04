Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / KTM could join DTM in 2021 with Red Bull backing Next / Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing
DTM Testing report

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

By:

Maximilian Gotz led a 1-2-3-4-5 for Mercedes as the second and final DTM pre-season test of the 2021 season got underway in mixed conditions at the Lausitzring on Tuesday.

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

Most of the day's quickest times were set in the two-hour afternoon session, with all but three drivers able to improve on Philip Ellis' morning benchmark of 1m45.816s.

Arjun Maini, Gotz and two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann all managed to overhaul Ellis in the first hour of running after the mid-day break, before Formula E racer Nick Cassidy broke the 1m45s barrier in the Red Bull-backed AF Corse Ferrari to snatch the top spot.

The Kiwi managed to gain another four tenths on his next flyer to set a lap time of 1m44.523s but he was rapidly demoted to the lower half of top 10 as times tumbled in the final hour of running.

With 10 minutes to run, Daniel Juncadella sat pretty at the top in the GruppeM Mercedes, but Haupt Racing rival Gotz managed to find a late improvement and ended the session with the chart-topping time of 1m43.840s

Juncadella settled for second with his previous 1m44.160s flyer, while morning pacesetter Ellis finished third ahead of Winward teammate Lucas Auer, who jumped to fourth with his own last-gasp attempt of 1m44.323s.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Arjun Maini made it an all-Mercedes top five, ending up five tenths off the pace in the sole GetSpeed entry.

Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon finished as the top non-Mercedes driver in sixth, setting a laptime of 1m44.446s in the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 carrying the colours of fashion brand AlphaTauri.

The Anglo-Thai driver just edged out teammate Cassidy's earlier effort of 1m44.523s, as the Kimi completed his first and only day of testing before traveling to Monaco to fulfil his FE commitments with Envision Virgin Racing.

Abt Sportsline ace Kelvin van der Linde registered the eighth-fastest time of the day in his Audi, beating the Mucke Motorsport Mercedes of DTM returnee Gary Paffett by nearly three tenths.

Nico Muller rounded out the top 10 in the leading Team Rosberg Audi, ahead of the Walkenhorst BMW of double DTM champion Marco Wittmann.

Rowe Racing ran only a single car for BMW star Timo Glock at Lausitzring due to limited lead time in the run up to the next NLS race, with teammate Sheldon van der Linde skipping the test entirely.

Glock finished 2.5s off the pace in 14th in the afternoon, only ahead of the second Team Rosberg-entered Audi of Dev Gore.

The Lausitzring DTM test will continue till Thursday before the teams head to Monza in June for the start of the series' new GT3 era.

shares
comments
KTM could join DTM in 2021 with Red Bull backing

Previous article

KTM could join DTM in 2021 with Red Bull backing

Next article

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

57min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

22h
Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

May 14, 2021
Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

May 13, 2021
DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
DTM

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season

May 11, 2021
Gotz leads Lawson, Albon as DTM testing ends at Lausitzring
DTM

Gotz leads Lawson, Albon as DTM testing ends at Lausitzring

May 6, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis
WEC

Porsche, Audi partner with Multimatic for LMDh chassis

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory Autopolis
Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series Plus

The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was an ardent detractor of Formula E and was reluctant for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. But this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure the DTM's existence in the future of motorsport

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
DTM DTM

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.