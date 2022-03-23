Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
DTM News

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Red Bull has firmed up its driver line-up for its second season in the DTM as a full-fledged team, with Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy piloting its two AF Corse-prepared Ferrari 488 GT3s.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Fraga will replace last year’s runner-up Liam Lawson in the #74 Ferrari carrying Red Bull’s familiar livery, while Cassidy will take the place vacated by new Williams Formula 1 recruit Alex Albon in the sister #37 entry adorned in the colours of Italian fashion brand AlphaTauri.

A spate of clashes between the DTM and Formula 1 support series F2 and F3 had proved to be the main hurdle in Red Bull finalising its drivers for 2022, forcing the energy drinks brand to look outside its stable of junior drivers.

But while both Fraga and Cassidy are not members of its F1 driver development programme, they both have personal sponsorship deals with Red Bull and have previously carried the logos of the Austrian brand on their helmets.

Fraga, the 2016 Brazilian Stock Car champion, has accumulated a wealth of experience in GT3 cars in recent years, including in GT World Challenge Europe and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

It helps that the 26-year-old is also due to represent Ferrari at the Le Mans 24 Hours this year with privateer squad Riley Motorsports, although the Italian marque has no say in deciding Red Bull’s driver line-up in the DTM.

"I am really very happy to be able to drive here. It is a great opportunity for me, even the biggest of my career so far, and I want to do well," said Fraga. "I can't predict any results, but I'm here because I want to fight for wins.

#74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Felipe Fraga

#74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Felipe Fraga

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

“I want to fight for wins and I know that with Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse we can do it - like last year. just like last year. So why not do it again this season?"

Super GT and Super Formula champion Cassidy will race the other Ferrari backed by Red Bull in up to six of the eight rounds after making a promising DTM debut in place of Albon at the Norisring last year.

The Kiwi’s prospects of securing a part-campaign in the DTM were boosted after he signed a WEC deal with AF Corse, where he has replaced Giancarlo Fisichella in the team’s #51 488 GTE Am car.

There is only one clash between DTM and the WEC this year, between the former's Spa round and the latter's annual trip to Fuji in Japan in September.

Cassidy may also be unavailable for the DTM's season opener in Rome, which clashes with Formula E's Monaco race, and the Norisring round in June, which is on the same weekend as the inaugural Vancouver E-Prix.

It is unclear who will replace Cassidy in the AlphaTauri-branded car when is honouring his other commitments in Formula E and WEC.

shares
comments
Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
Previous article

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
DTM

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours Sebring
IMSA

BMW: Double GTD Pro podium was possible in IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Plus
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Nick Cassidy More
Nick Cassidy
Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring Norisring
DTM

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

Cassidy was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC Formula E opener New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Cassidy was playing “chess with no queen” in NYC Formula E opener

Rowland critical of Rome Formula E penalty after Cassidy clash Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Rowland critical of Rome Formula E penalty after Cassidy clash

Latest news

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season
DTM DTM

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
DTM DTM

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career
DTM DTM

Tomczyk was "naive" to expect team order compliance during DTM career

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen
DTM DTM

DTM champion Gotz to use #1 after taking inspiration from Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.