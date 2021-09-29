Tickets Subscribe
Previous / DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM / Hockenheimring News

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to Hockenheim this weekend for the penultimate round of the season. Find out where to watch it and how.

The title battle took a major turn last fortnight at Assen, with Red Bull protege Liam Lawson taking the lead in the championship following another disappointing weekend for Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde.

The 19-year-old holds a 10-point lead over the Walkenhorst BMW of two-time champion Marco Wittmann heading into the final two rounds of the season, with van der Linde now third in the rankings and a further five points adrift of his rival.

Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz also remains in contention for the title, having scored 155 points to Lawson's 175.

Hockenheim should provide a more level-playing field after the last two circuits - especially the Red Bull Ring - highlighted the weaknesses of the Audi R8 LMS GT3. 

Twenty drivers will be present on the grid, with HRT expanding to a third Mercedes for team owner Hubert Haupt.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Hockenheim DTM session timings

The usual DTM weekend format will apply at Hockenheim, with two practice sessions on Friday followed by a pair of races over the following two days.

Saturday's race will be broadcast live on BT Sports ESPN, with coverage starting at 12:15pm BST.

The second race of the weekend on Sunday will not be streamed live in the UK due to scheduling clashes.

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45am-11:30am BST (11:45am-12:30pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:25pm-3:10pm BST (3:25pm-4:10pm local)

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 9:20am-9:40am BST (10:20am-10:40am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 9:20am-9:20am BST (10:00am-10:20am local)
  • Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.

