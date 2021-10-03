Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
DTM / Hockenheimring Race report

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

By:

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer romped to a dominant victory in the second DTM race at Hockenheim, as Liam Lawson snatched the championship lead following a disastrous race for Kelvin van der Linde.

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

Starting second on the grid, Auer wasted little time to pass the heavy-ballasted Audi of polesitter van der Linde, diving down the inside of the Abt Sportsline driver into Turn 2 to take the lead of the race.

Once in front there was no catching Auer, the Winward Mercedes driver leading all laps outside the pitstop cycle to clinch a seventh career win in the DTM - and second in as many weekends.

The Austrian driver’s run to victory was made easy by title contenders van der Linde and Lawson battling for second in the opening laps of the race, with the South African having to aggressively defend his position with 25kg of extra weight on his car.

Lawson managed to overtake van der Linde into the Turn 7 right-hander on the opening lap, only for the Audi driver to strike back at the following turn.

Both stepped up their aggression on the next lap, banging wheels as they exited the hairpin at Turn 6. There was more contact under braking for the Turn 8 left-hander, van der Linde tagging the back of Lawson and unsettling his Ferrari - before overtaking him into the apex of the corner.

The stewards took note of the incident and handed van der Linde a five-second penalty, effectively leaving him out of the fight for second place.

Lawson wouldn’t need the penalty to pass van der Linde, however, as a slow pitstop for the Abt Sportsline driver would allow him to jump back ahead of him.

Once in clear air, the AF Corse Ferrari driver couldn’t do much about Auer's lead up front, but the second-place finish allows him to take a significant 14-point lead in the final round of the season at the Norisring next week.

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: DTM

Lawson’s title hopes were boosted by van der Linde hitting more trouble later in the race, eventually slipping to 10th at the flag.

With the extra weight on his Audi, van der Linde was passed by Mercedes cars of Maximilian Gotz, Daniel Juncadella and Philip Ellis, leaving him sixth on the road. But it was a five-second penalty for not serving his previous sanction in the pits that struck more damage, dropping him a further four places in the final classifications.

Gotz finished third behind Lawson to keep his title hopes alive heading into the final round of the season, while Auer’s tea-mmate Ellis passed Juncadella on the final lap to finish fourth.

Alex Albon finished a respectable sixth in the AF Corse Ferrari despite carrying 18kg of ballast, beating DTM debutant Michael Dienst, who picked up his first championship points as a substitute for Mucke Motorsport regular Maximilian Buhk.

The top 10 was rounded out by GetSpeed’s Arjun Maini, HRT driver Vincent Abril and van der Linde.

Marco Wittmann’s hopes of winning the DTM title are all but over after the Walkenhorst BMW driver finished outside of the points for a second race in a row, not helped by a five-second penalty for a pitstop infringement.

After engine issues left him near the bottom of the grid, 2016/17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi finished 18th in his wildcard outing for Abt Sportsline Audi.

Hockenheim DTM - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'33.498  
2 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 34 57'39.886 6.388
3 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'45.578 12.080
4 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'46.246 12.748
5 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'46.859 13.361
6 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 34 57'48.741 15.243
7 Germany Marvin Dienst Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'50.955 17.457
8 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'52.916 19.418
9 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 57'55.613 22.115
10 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 34 57'57.659 24.161
11 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 34 58'00.614 27.116
12 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 34 58'00.758 27.260
13 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 34 58'01.608 28.110
14 Germany Hubert Haupt Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 34 58'20.225 46.727
15 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 34 58'24.456 50.958
16 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 34 58'31.640 58.142
17 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 34 58'35.384 1'01.886
18 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Audi R8 LMS Evo 26 44'43.187 8 Laps
19 Belgium Esteban Muth BMW M6 GT3 16 27'41.260 18 Laps
20 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 4 7'04.336 30 Laps
21 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 2 4'08.168 32 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

Previous article

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

4 h
2
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

51 min
3
MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

2 h
4
MotoGP

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

1 h
5
Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

1 d
Latest news
Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

9m
Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

3 h
Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM
DTM

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM

22 h
Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde wins to draw level with Lawson
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde wins to draw level with Lawson

23 h
Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde takes dominant pole, Lawson third
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde takes dominant pole, Lawson third

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights 04:10
DTM
1 h

Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole Hockenheimring
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM Hockenheimring
DTM

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus
DTM

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders' request to shorten COTA race “not taken seriously” – Petrucci

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “f****** sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM
DTM DTM

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde wins to draw level with Lawson
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde wins to draw level with Lawson

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.