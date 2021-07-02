Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Lamborghini squad set to add third car for Lausitzring DTM
DTM / Lausitzring News

DTM to use oval-based layout for Lausitzring round

By:

The DTM is set to incorporate parts of the Lausitzring oval layout when it heads to the German venue later this month for the second round of the 2021 season.

The championship has exclusively used Lausitzring’s grand prix layout since the circuit made its debut on the calendar in 2001, although a shorter sprint version was also utilised last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the track has always featured a 3.2km tri-oval that hosted two rounds of the CART (later Champ Car) series in 2001 and ‘03 before the championship's re-merger with IndyCar.

Now, parts of this oval will be used for a hybrid layout on the DTM’s first visit to the Lausitzring as a GT3 championship on 24-25 July.

Instead of taking a sharp left turn following the main straight, which leads onto a complex sequence of slow-to-medium speed corners, the drivers will continue straight into the first corner of the banked oval.

Drivers will rejoin the regular layout when they arrive on the back straight, before peeling left at what was known as Turn 6 to tackle the second, longer, infield section to complete the lap.

Despite featuring five fewer corners, this configuration of the track is fractionally longer at 4.534km compared to a distance of 4.354km for the standard version.

The late decision to change track layouts could create headaches for teams, which tested at the usual grand prix configuration during the pre-season and have no data of the oval-based track.

DTM organisers hope that teams will now be forced to run cars in low-downforce trim, leading to more sliding in corners - and hence create more opportunities for overtaking.

This is not the first time the DTM has wanted to host a race featuring the first turn of the Lausitz oval.

Back in 2003, the series was due to hold races on this layout for the very first time.

But with the Audis of Christian Abt and Laurent Aiello suffering damage to their Dunlop tyres and other teams also running into problems in Friday practice, a late decision was made to return to the grand prix version, with no further attempts made to use the oval until now.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020

