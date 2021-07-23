Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive
DTM / Lausitzring News

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

By:

DTM drivers feel they will not be able to complete the banked first corner of the Lausitzring circuit at full throttle after sampling the new layout in practice on Friday.

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

The DTM will use a small section of the Lausitz tri-oval that hosted a pair of CART (later Champ Car) races in early 2000s, integrating its opening corner into the circuit's familiar grand prix layout.

The high-speed left-hander replaces a complex sequence of slow-to-medium speed corners, increasing the average speed of the track and potentially creating more opportunities for overtaking.

Coming into the weekend, several drivers were confident of taking Turn 1 flat out in qualifying based on the data they had collected on simulators.

However, having now driven around the track in GT3 cars for the first time in FP1, many are of the opinion that they will have to lift out slightly on the banked section to avoid crashing into the wall situated on the outside edges of the track.

The bumpy nature of the track as well as discarded rubber thrown off cars are believed to contribute to the problem.

"Definitely for me it wasn't flat yet and I doubt it will be any time of the weekend," said last year's runner-up Nico Muller, who is driving for the Audi works-supported Team Rosberg this season.

"It's still very, very fast, but I think it does need a bit of a lift just to lower the front axle and make sure you can stay on the clean line. 

"You can see quite a lot of pick up and dirt higher up in the banking so if your car is too much to the right you drive through that dirt and lose all of the grip. 

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"I think more and more as the weekend progresses there will be only one line and that's where you want to be and minimise the lift."

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who won the first race of the DTM's GT3 era in a AF Corse-run Ferrari at Monza, added: "I have not done it flat yet and I don't think it is going to be, not even in qualifying.

"You really feel how loaded up the right side of the car gets through that corner with all the bumps as well.

"Even following other cars today I can see them touching and sparks coming up and as Nico said off line it's a lot of marbles and dirt there so, I think from my side I haven't done it and I don't think we can do it flat."

Rowe Racing BMW driver Timo Glock believes the drivers will be approaching Turn 1 with higher entry speeds as the surface rubbers in, but doubts the track conditions will improve significantly to turn it into a flat-out corner.

"We walked the track yesterday and we were like 'it should be quite easy, maybe even flat' but it's quite different when you drive it the first time.

"I don't think it's going to be flat in qualifying but for sure it grips up over the weekend and maybe Sunday morning in qualifying 2 it could be the easiest or the closest to be somehow....I won't say flat but close to it maybe."

shares
comments
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Previous article

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 d
2
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

8 h
3
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

2 d
4
Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

3 h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

1 d
Latest news
DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

1 h
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

3 h
Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Jul 21, 2021
Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Jul 13, 2021
Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Jul 11, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
Apr 13, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
Apr 10, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza Monza
WEC

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza

Trending Today

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
3 h
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM drivers doubt banked Lausitzring Turn 1 will be flat out in qualifying

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.