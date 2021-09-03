Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

By:

The DTM has announced a nine-round calendar for the 2022 season, with Portimao making its debut and Spa-Francorchamps returning to the schedule after a year’s absence.

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

The Algarve circuit will open the season on May 1, marking the DTM's first visit to Portugal since Estoril in 2004.

The Lausitzring round will follow on May 20-22, with the series again electing to use the banked first turn again following a successful debut earlier this year.

Two rounds outside of Germany will follow in June, with the exact venues to be announced at a later date.

The Norisring street circuit will retake its traditional spot on July 01-03 after being postponed to October this season, while Nurburgring will hold its annual DTM fixture on August 26-28.

Spa will stage the seventh round of the championship and is provisionally pencilled in for the weekend of September 9-11. The iconic Belgian venue played host to the opening round of the disrupted 2020 campaign in August but was dropped from this year's schedule to make way for Zolder.

The penultimate event of the 2022 season will take place at the Red Bull Ring on September 23-25, while the championship will be decided at Hockenheim on October 07-09.

Both Monza and Zolder are absent from next year's schedule but the former could potentially occupy one of the two vacant spots in June. 

Zolder's addition to the calendar is unlikely following the return of Spa-Francorchamps, with the DTM planning to hold races in six different countries across Europe next year. 

The 2022 calendar ensures DTM will return to holding nine rounds a year after this year's Igora Drive event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederic Elsner, Director Event and Operations at ITR said: "We are delighted to be presenting the race calendar for 2022 at this early stage already. 

"We have been working on it really hard, because it was extremely important for us to provide planning security and a perspective for the teams and partners that are already involved or are interested. 

"Now, we are looking forward to a good conclusion of the highly exciting current season and then equally spectacular races in 2022. For us, it is great to see how big the interest for the 2022 DTM already is."

Provisional 2022 calendar

Venue Date
Portugal Algarve 29 April - 1 May
Germany Lausitzring (banked Turn 1) 20-22 May
TBA (Outside Germany) 03-05 June
TBA (Outside Germany) 17-19 June
Germany Norisring 01-03 July
Germany Nurburgring 26-28 August
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 09-11 September*
Austria Red Bull Ring 23-25 September
Germany Hockenheim 07-09 October

* Date to be confirmed

shares
comments
DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria

Previous article

DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

22 min
2
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

2 h
3
Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

2 h
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

2 h
Latest news
DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

18m
DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria
DTM

DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria

22 h
Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes
DTM

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

Sep 2, 2021
Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Sep 1, 2021
Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round
DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan for Red Bull Ring round

Aug 27, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 8, 2021

DTM: Zolder Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights 03:26
DTM
Aug 7, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Zolder Race 1 highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria Red Bull Ring
DTM

DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes Red Bull Ring
DTM

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' newest engine given all-clear after Spa F1 crash

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
General General

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020

Latest news

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar
DTM DTM

DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria
DTM DTM

DTM's electric car to complete 'driverless' demo run in Austria

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes
DTM DTM

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.