Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next
DTM / Nurburgring News

Champion squad HRT “relieved” by first “own-achieved DTM victory”

Haupt Racing Team boss Ulrich Fritz says Luca Stolz’s maiden DTM victory at the Nurburgring was particularly special as it was “our first really own-achieved” win in the series.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Champion squad HRT “relieved” by first “own-achieved DTM victory”

HRT scooped the 2021 DTM title with Maximilian Gotz, claiming wins at Lausitzring and a brace in the controversial Norisring season finale, although each of these required elements of fortune.

Kelvin van der Linde suffered an electrical glitch while leading at Lausitzring to hand glory to Gotz, who then profited from compliant driving by Mercedes stablemates Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer at the Norisring to scoop the title away from van der Linde and Liam Lawson.

When Gotz then joined Winward Racing for his title defence, HRT turned to its GT World Challenge team regular Stolz to partner Arjun Maini in the DTM and he took second places at Portimao and Lausitzring.

But it finally came good at the Nurburgring, where he led home Dennis Olsen to win race two by 4.5 seconds.

Insight: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

After being turned around by Gotz on the first lap of the opening race, finishing 17th, Stolz qualified seventh for race two and had moved past Gotz, Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Audi) and Olsen’s SSR Porsche to fourth before the safety car arrived at the start of the pit window.

With second-placed Philipp Eng unable to follow his race-leading Schubert BMW team-mate Sheldon van der Linde in, due to the DTM’s rules prohibiting double-stacked stops under safety cars, Stolz cycled to the net lead after a quick turnaround from HRT got him out ahead of van der Linde and Thomas Preining (Bernhard Porsche).

Speaking to Autosport, Fritz said he was “very relieved” at the result, its first win of the year and only the second for a Mercedes since Winward driver Auer won the Portimao season-opener.

“[In] the pitstop we were faultless, we were the strongest pitstop in exactly the moment we needed it, but also afterwards he was able to build a gap, he was I think by far the fastest car on the grid and in the end could control the race,” Fritz told Autosport.

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: DTM

“It was a very deserved win for Luca, but also for the whole team because we have worked really hard in the last month. That’s why I’m very relieved.

“To be honest, it’s our first really own-achieved DTM victory, we have to say. If you look back last year, we won in Lausitz but we won because I think Kelvin had an issue. And Norisring, we all know the story.

“It’s a great feeling today, because we had to wait such a long time.

“We really got it as a team together. The driver was doing a great job, the engineers were doing a great job with the strategy but also the performance of the car was outstanding today.

“And then a pitstop that just really nailed it in exactly the moment you needed, that shows the character of the team and I’m incredibly proud of them.

“We knew we could do it. You don’t fight for a DTM championship if you have not deserved it.”

Read Also:

Stolz said “the car was just flying” after the restart, as he set fastest lap in clear air.

“I had a really bad day yesterday, and so it’s really good to come back like this,” he said.

Olsen told Autosport that he couldn’t hope to match the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour winner, but the result made up for being eliminated from race one in contact with Rene Rast – which left him “both angry and sad” that he was unable to capitalise on his car’s renowned pace in slippery conditions.

“Luca was incredible quick today, I had no chance,” he said after matching his best result of the year at the Norisring. “The tyres were dead in the end but happy for second.”

Race winner Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT

Race winner Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT

Photo by: DTM

Qualifying damage

Fritz also revealed that Stolz had suffered contact in qualifying with Nico Muller’s Abt Audi that “really hampered performance”.

“We were a bit unlucky in qualifying because Luca got hit by Nico Muller in the outlap, so the tow was gone and already the rim was bent,” he said.

“It’s a bit difficult because in front of the chicane a lot of cars slow down and try to get a big, big gap.

“Luca could behind them and I think Nico just thought he could overtake everybody which obviously is nonsense.”

Asked if the victory could prove a confidence-booster for Stolz ahead of Spa, where he finished second in the 24 Hours earlier this year, Fritz said: “I hope so, but I do not only hope it elevates Luca.

“We have really pushed every one hundredth of a second and left no stone unturned, but we were not lucky this year for various reasons.

“Sometimes you need such a relieving moment, such a win, to really push further and to really unleash the potential that is in the team. And I hope this was the moment for that.”

shares
comments
Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next
Previous article

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next
James Newbold More
James Newbold
DTM safety car rules “need some re-thinking” – Eng Nurburgring
DTM

DTM safety car rules “need some re-thinking” – Eng

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge Nurburgring
DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Champion squad HRT “relieved” by first “own-achieved DTM victory”
DTM DTM

Champion squad HRT “relieved” by first “own-achieved DTM victory”

Haupt Racing Team boss Ulrich Fritz says Luca Stolz’s maiden DTM victory at the Nurburgring was particularly special as it was “our first really own-achieved” win in the series.

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next
DTM DTM

Why Rast left Audi to join BMW - and where his career could go next

After 12 years racing with Audi, Rene Rast has made the call to part ways with the manufacturer and move to BMW, where he is set to take up a role with the Bavarian brand's LMDh project. Here's a look at why the German ace has made the switch

DTM safety car rules “need some re-thinking” – Eng
DTM DTM

DTM safety car rules “need some re-thinking” – Eng

BMW factory driver Philipp Eng says the DTM’s pitstop rules under safety car conditions “need some re-thinking” after missing out on a chance of victory at the Nurburgring.

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge
DTM DTM

Grasser regrets “weekend to forget” in Bortolotti’s DTM title challenge

Grasser Racing team boss Gottfried Grasser says he regrets "a weekend to forget" at the Nurburgring as DTM title challenger Mirko Bortolotti scored no points after incidents in both races.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.