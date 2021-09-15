Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Assen News

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The DTM travels to Assen on 17-19 September for the sixth round of the 2021 season. Find out where to watch it and how.

Assen DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

This is only the third time the Dutch venue is hosting a DTM round, having made its debut on the calendar only in 2019.

Much of the attention will be on the title battle as the championship nears conclusion, with the final three spread over just four weekends.

Audi star Kelvin van der Linde continues to lead the championship heading to Assen, but his points lead received a severe hit when Red Bull protege Liam Lawson took a double win in Austria last time out.

The gap between the two drivers currently stands at just 12 points, with Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz another four points back and very much in the title fight.

Assen DTM session timings

The Assen DTM round runs across three days, starting with two 45-minute practice sessions on Friday.

The opening qualifying will take place on Saturday morning, followed by the race itself at 12:30pm BST.

The same format will be repeated the next day, albeit with qualifying starting slightly earlier at 9:00am BST.

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:15am-12:00pm BST (12:15pm-1:00pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:15pm-3:00pm BST (3:15pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Qualifying 1: 9:15am-9:35am BST (10:15am-10:35am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Qualifying 2: 9:00am-9:20am BST (10:am-10:20am local)
  • Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)
How can I watch the Assen DTM races?

BT Sport is the official broadcaster of the DTM in the UK.

BT Sport ESPN will telecast both sessions on Saturday, with coverage for the race starting at 12:15pm.

The second race won't be shown live due to scheduling conflicts.

Can I stream the Assen DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Assen DTM races?

Both Assen races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Assen?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Assen. To purchase tickets, click here.

Related video

Rachit Thukral
