2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Following a successful first campaign with GT3 cars, the DTM returns this year with an expanded grid of 29 cars - the biggest field since the revival of the championship in 2000.

A lot of eyeballs will be on nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb as he makes his DTM debut for Red Bull in place of Nick Cassidy. Loeb has plenty of experience in circuit racing and could potentially upset the frontrunners this weekend.

Another star attraction on the grid will be three-time champion Rene Rast, who returns to the DTM after a year's absence to lead the Abt Audi team.

Other notable drivers on the grid including BMW's Marco Wittmann, Porsche GT ace Laurens Vanthoor, Lamborghini's factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, Le Mans class winner Nicki Thiim and Audi star Nico Muller.

Six different manufacturers will battle for top honours at Portimao following Porsche's long overdue entry to the DTM. The Stuttgart-based brand will be up against fellow German powerhouses Audi, BMW and Mercedes as well as Italian supercar makers Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport, Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing, René Rast, Team ABT Sportsline Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Portimao DTM session timings

The Portimao race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions.

Friday 29th April 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:10am-10:55am BST (10:10am-10:55am local)

10:10am-10:55am BST (10:10am-10:55am local) Free Practice 2: 2:35pm-3:20pm BST (2:35pm-3:20pm local)

Saturday 30th April 2022

Qualifying 1: 9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local)

9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local) Race 1: 12:30pm BST (12:30pm local)

Sunday 1st May 2022

Qualifying 2: 9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local)

9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local) Race 2: 12:30pm BST (12:30pm local)

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch the Portimao DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the opening round of the 2022 DTM season at Portimao.

The coverage for Saturday's race will begin at 12:15pm on BT Sport 3. The second race on Sunday will not be shown live on TV due to scheduling conflicts.

Can I stream the Portimao DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world, including for the second Portimao race which will not be aired on TV. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Portimao DTM races?

Both Portimao races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Portimao?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Portimao. To purchase tickets, click here.