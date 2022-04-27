Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test
DTM / Algarve News

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

A brand new DTM season begins this weekend on 30 April 30-1 May at the picturesque Algarve International Circuit in Portimao. Here's the full schedule for the opening round of the year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Following a successful first campaign with GT3 cars, the DTM returns this year with an expanded grid of 29 cars - the biggest field since the revival of the championship in 2000.

A lot of eyeballs will be on nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb as he makes his DTM debut for Red Bull in place of Nick Cassidy. Loeb has plenty of experience in circuit racing and could potentially upset the frontrunners this weekend.

Another star attraction on the grid will be three-time champion Rene Rast, who returns to the DTM after a year's absence to lead the Abt Audi team.

Other notable drivers on the grid including BMW's Marco Wittmann, Porsche GT ace Laurens Vanthoor, Lamborghini's factory driver Mirko Bortolotti, Le Mans class winner Nicki Thiim and Audi star Nico Muller.

Six different manufacturers will battle for top honours at Portimao following Porsche's long overdue entry to the DTM. The Stuttgart-based brand will be up against fellow German powerhouses Audi, BMW and Mercedes as well as Italian supercar makers Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport, Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing, René Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport, Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing, René Rast, Team ABT Sportsline

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Portimao DTM session timings

The Portimao race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions.

Friday 29th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:10am-10:55am BST (10:10am-10:55am local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:35pm-3:20pm BST (2:35pm-3:20pm local)

Saturday 30th April 2022

  • Qualifying 1: 9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local)
  • Race 1: 12:30pm BST (12:30pm local)

Sunday 1st May 2022

  • Qualifying 2: 9:05am-9:25am BST (9:05am-9:25am local)
  • Race 2: 12:30pm BST (12:30pm local)
Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch the Portimao DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the opening round of the 2022 DTM season at Portimao.

The coverage for Saturday's race will begin at 12:15pm on BT Sport 3. The second race on Sunday will not be shown live on TV due to scheduling conflicts.

Can I stream the Portimao  DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world, including for the second Portimao race which will not be aired on TV. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Portimao DTM races?

Both Portimao races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Portimao?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Portimao. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets
shares
comments
Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test
Previous article

Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit
IMSA

Rockenfeller targets full-time IMSA seat after Audi exit

Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test Portimao April testing
DTM

Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test
DTM DTM

Audi leads Porsche on Day 1 of Portimao DTM night test

Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?
DTM DTM

Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?

The long and winding road to a DTM seat for Red Bull's latest hope
DTM DTM

The long and winding road to a DTM seat for Red Bull's latest hope

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.