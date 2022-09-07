2022 DTM Spa: Start time, how to watch and more

This is only the third time the DTM is holding an event at the Ardennes venue in its modern era, having previously visited the 7km track in 2005 and again in the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season.

The championship picture took a major turn at the Nurburgring last time out, with two retirements for Lamborghini star Mirko Bortolotti handing the title lead to BMW's Sheldon van der Linde. In race one, the Italian was fighting for victory with Red Bull ace Felipe Fraga when he pitched both cars into a spin at the final corner, gifting the victory to van der Linde. A separate collision with the Abt Audi of Kelvin van der Linde left him with a puncture in race two, dealing another big blow to his title hopes.

While Bortolotti was involved in two incidents and failed to rack up a single point all weekend, Sheldon van der Linde claimed victory in race one and then registered a ninth-place finish in the second race to pull a sizeable 21-point lead in the championship.

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer was mostly under the radar at the Nurburgring, but a fifth and a podium finish elevated him to third in the championship, just four points behind Bortolotti.

Audi star Rene Rast endured a miserable weekend at the Eifel as he became an unlucky victim in multiple collisions, prompting him to slam the driving standards in the DTM. With just three rounds to go including this weekend's Spa event, Rast faces a 29-point deficit to van der Linde in his pursuit of a fourth title.

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM leads Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Spa DTM session timings

The Spa race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions, with each race 50 minutes plus one-lap.

Friday 9th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:15am-12:00pm BST (12:15pm-13:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 2:15pm-3:00pm BST (3:15pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 10th September 2022

Qualifying one: 9:05am-9:325am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)

Race one: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 11th September 2022

Qualifying two: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)

Race two: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Spa DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the sixth round of the 2022 DTM season at Spa.

Saturday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 9:00am BST and 12:15pm BST respectively. Sunday's qualifying will be shown live on BT Sport 4 at 9:00am BST.

Can I stream the Spa DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

What support classes will be in action at Spa?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic DRM Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Lotus Cup Europe, Maxx Formula and the BMW M2 Cup are also on the support bill.