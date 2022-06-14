Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round Next / Kelvin van der Linde confident Lausitzring DTM struggles are resolved
DTM / Imola News

2022 DTM Imola: Start time, how to watch and more

Rounds five and six of the 2022 DTM season will be staged at Imola this weekend on 18-19 June, as the series visits the Italian track for the first time.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
2022 DTM Imola: Start time, how to watch and more

The famous 3.050-mile track, which this year hosted its 30th Formula 1 Grand Prix, becomes the fifth Italian venue to host a DTM round since the championship’s first visit to the country in 1994.

The new GT3 era of the DTM began last year with a maiden trip to Monza, while the championship has previously raced at Mugello (1994-96, 2007-08), Misano (2018-19) and Adria (2003-04, 2010).

Sheldon van der Linde leads the points standings after the Schubert Motorsport BMW driver won both races last time out at the Lausitzring, giving the new M4 GT3 its first series wins. But the South African has never previously raced at Imola, and will have to learn the picturesque Emilia-Romagna track where the Lamborghini and Ferrari contingent will hope to glean some home advantage.

Fresh from an impressive LMP2 debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours, Van der Linde’s nearest championship challenger Mirko Bortolotti will be back in the familiar surroundings of his Grasser Lamborghini and aiming to recapture the form that yielded a pole position and brace of podiums in the Portimao season-opener. Only one other Italian has ever won the DTM title in an Italian car - that being Nicola Larini for Alfa Romeo in 1993.

Ferrari power proved fruitful for Liam Lawson at Monza last year, so team-mates in the AF Corse-run Red Bull team Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy will be anticipating good things from the Prancing Horse on home soil once more as they target a first win of the season.

Start grid

Start grid

Photo by: Andreas Beil

In a similar boat is Haupt Racing Team Mercedes driver Luca Stolz, who will hope to go one better after finishing runner-up in the first races of the Portimao and Lausitzring weekends, while victory for 2021 DTM title challenger Kelvin van der Linde in the recent Nurburgring 24 Hours could give the Abt Audi man a timely boost at the circuit where he has won twice in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup (2020 and 2022).

DTM stalwart Timo Glock will also make his return as a guest entry with BMW outfit Ceccato Motors, with whom the five-time series race winner is currently contesting the full Italian GT championship. The Ceccato team run by Roberto Ravaglia, who became the DTM's first Italian champion in 1989, is treating the weekend as a one-off for now.

Imola DTM session timings

The Imola race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions.

Friday 17th June 2022

• Free Practice 1: 11:55am-12:40pm BST (12:55am-1:40pm local)
• Free Practice 2: 2:55pm-3:40pm BST (3:55pm-4:40pm local)

Saturday 18th June 2022

• Qualifying 1: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)
• Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 19th June 2022

• Qualifying 2: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)
• Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Pole sitter Nico Müller, Verena Wriedt, DTM TV

Pole sitter Nico Müller, Verena Wriedt, DTM TV

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch the Imola DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the third round of the 2022 DTM season at Imola.

Saturday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 9:00am BST and 12:15am BST respectively. Sunday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport 3 at 09:00am BST and 12:15am BST.

Both races from the supporting DTM Trophy will also be shown at 2:00pm BST each day, with Saturday's race on BT Sport Extra 2 and Sunday's race on BT Sport Extra 1.

Can I stream the Imola DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

What support classes will be in action at Imola?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with DTM Classic and the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Porsche fans will also be able to watch the German Carrera Cup, in which Porsche Supercup title protagonists Larry ten Voorde and Dylan Pereira will be renewing hostilities. To purchase tickets, click here.

shares
comments

Related video

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round
Previous article

DTM Imola - The spectacle goes into the next round
Next article

Kelvin van der Linde confident Lausitzring DTM struggles are resolved

Kelvin van der Linde confident Lausitzring DTM struggles are resolved
James Newbold More
James Newbold
DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari
DTM DTM

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole
DTM DTM

DTM Norisring: Red Bull's Fraga beats Bortolotti to Sunday pole

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos
DTM DTM

DTM figures call for driving standards crackdown after Norisring chaos

Van der Linde "cautious" in Norisring DTM race after 2021 incidents
DTM DTM

Van der Linde "cautious" in Norisring DTM race after 2021 incidents

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Plus

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.