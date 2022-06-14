2022 DTM Imola: Start time, how to watch and more

The famous 3.050-mile track, which this year hosted its 30th Formula 1 Grand Prix, becomes the fifth Italian venue to host a DTM round since the championship’s first visit to the country in 1994.

The new GT3 era of the DTM began last year with a maiden trip to Monza, while the championship has previously raced at Mugello (1994-96, 2007-08), Misano (2018-19) and Adria (2003-04, 2010).

Sheldon van der Linde leads the points standings after the Schubert Motorsport BMW driver won both races last time out at the Lausitzring, giving the new M4 GT3 its first series wins. But the South African has never previously raced at Imola, and will have to learn the picturesque Emilia-Romagna track where the Lamborghini and Ferrari contingent will hope to glean some home advantage.

Fresh from an impressive LMP2 debut in the Le Mans 24 Hours, Van der Linde’s nearest championship challenger Mirko Bortolotti will be back in the familiar surroundings of his Grasser Lamborghini and aiming to recapture the form that yielded a pole position and brace of podiums in the Portimao season-opener. Only one other Italian has ever won the DTM title in an Italian car - that being Nicola Larini for Alfa Romeo in 1993.

Ferrari power proved fruitful for Liam Lawson at Monza last year, so team-mates in the AF Corse-run Red Bull team Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy will be anticipating good things from the Prancing Horse on home soil once more as they target a first win of the season.

Start grid Photo by: Andreas Beil

In a similar boat is Haupt Racing Team Mercedes driver Luca Stolz, who will hope to go one better after finishing runner-up in the first races of the Portimao and Lausitzring weekends, while victory for 2021 DTM title challenger Kelvin van der Linde in the recent Nurburgring 24 Hours could give the Abt Audi man a timely boost at the circuit where he has won twice in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup (2020 and 2022).

DTM stalwart Timo Glock will also make his return as a guest entry with BMW outfit Ceccato Motors, with whom the five-time series race winner is currently contesting the full Italian GT championship. The Ceccato team run by Roberto Ravaglia, who became the DTM's first Italian champion in 1989, is treating the weekend as a one-off for now.

Imola DTM session timings

The Imola race weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions.

Friday 17th June 2022

• Free Practice 1: 11:55am-12:40pm BST (12:55am-1:40pm local)

• Free Practice 2: 2:55pm-3:40pm BST (3:55pm-4:40pm local)

Saturday 18th June 2022

• Qualifying 1: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)

• Race 1: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 19th June 2022

• Qualifying 2: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)

• Race 2: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Pole sitter Nico Müller, Verena Wriedt, DTM TV Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

How can I watch the Imola DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the third round of the 2022 DTM season at Imola.

Saturday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 9:00am BST and 12:15am BST respectively. Sunday's qualifying and race will be shown live on BT Sport 3 at 09:00am BST and 12:15am BST.

Both races from the supporting DTM Trophy will also be shown at 2:00pm BST each day, with Saturday's race on BT Sport Extra 2 and Sunday's race on BT Sport Extra 1.

Can I stream the Imola DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

What support classes will be in action at Imola?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with DTM Classic and the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. Porsche fans will also be able to watch the German Carrera Cup, in which Porsche Supercup title protagonists Larry ten Voorde and Dylan Pereira will be renewing hostilities. To purchase tickets, click here.