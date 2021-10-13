Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi
Dakar News

Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022

By:

The Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, managed by Prodrive, will use a fuel with sustainable components in its new BRX T1+ in the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022

Prodrive wanted to drastically change its project for the Dakar Rally, after its debut in 2021 with fifth place for Nani Roma and Alex Winocq and the withdrawal of Sébastien Loeb.

As well as developing a modified vehicle to meet the demands of the new T1+ category, it will also introduce a more sustainable fuel in its 4x4 prototype.

The Bahrain Raid Xtreme team announced on Wednesday that it has been developing a "new sustainable fuel" for the past eight months in partnership with Coryton Advanced Fuels, which it has named Prodrive ECOpower.

They also tested the new fuel during several test days in recent weeks in Wales.

The composition features generation 2 biofuel manufactured from agricultural waste and efuels created from carbon capture. Thus, "it offers an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions” compared to traditional petrol.

Prodrive will develop its test program in the desert in Abu Dhabi and Hai'il before the respective races, after several problems in the last months that delayed its test in desert conditions.

Bahrain Raid Xtreme BRX T1+

Bahrain Raid Xtreme BRX T1+

Photo by: Bahrain Raid Xtreme team

In addition, the team says Prodrive ECOpower can also be used as a substitute for unleaded petrol and plans to use it in several of its road cars to demonstrate the usefulness of the technology.

The FIA has modified the regulations of the main Cross Country category, creating two new categories (T1+ and T1-U, the latter for hybrid or electric vehicles), with the aim of opening the door to new technologies and more sustainable engines. Although the official document of the category for hybrid, electric or hydrogen prototypes has not yet been made public, it is expected to do so after the next meeting of the World Motor Sport Council later this week.

What he did make clear months ago, as reported by Autosport, is that the T1+ will have 350mm of suspension travel (up from 280mm at present), 37-inch wheels (up from the previous 35 that caused many punctures in the first two editions of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia) and a 2.30-metre chassis (instead of the two metres of the 2021 version). In addition, its minimum weight will increase from 1850 kg to 1950 kg.

Read Also:

The team, which completed several test days in early September with Nani Roma and his new co-driver Alex Haro on the Sweet Lamb leg of the WRC Wales Rally, will debut the fuel in competition at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (5-11 November) and the Hail International Rally (6-11 December) before using it on the 2022 Dakar.

“I am a great advocate of motorsport taking the lead in developing, proving and promoting new technologies that can help address climate change. The Dakar and the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies are the perfect environment to showcase the benefits of the next generation of sustainable fuels and demonstrate that they can be used in road vehicles to reduce the use of fossil fuels, while still offering the same performance and range”, commented team principal David Richards.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of Coryton, added: “Coryton has a long history in blending bespoke fuels for the motorsport industry, and to further support our customers evolving needs, we’ve recently launched Sustain, our new sustainable fuels offering. We knew that partnering with Prodrive would be an ideal way to test our capability in some of the world’s most challenging racing environments, alongside some of the finest engineering expertise in the industry”.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi

Previous article

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

2 h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

20 h
3
Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

38 min
4
MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

20 h
5
Formula 1

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

1 h
Latest news
Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022
DAKR

Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022

1m
Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi
DAKR

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi

Oct 4, 2021
Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test
DAKR

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test

Sep 23, 2021
Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally
DAKR

Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally

Sep 22, 2021
Prodrive completes shakedown with new Dakar Rally contender
DAKR

Prodrive completes shakedown with new Dakar Rally contender

Sep 16, 2021
Sergio Lillo More
Sergio Lillo
Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi
Dakar

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test
Dakar

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Trending Today

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

Latest news

Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022
Dakar Dakar

Prodrive to use biofuel in Dakar 2022

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi
Dakar Dakar

Sainz: Winning Dakar "has to be the goal" in first year with Audi

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test
Dakar Dakar

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test

Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Toyota reveals revised Hilux 4x4 ahead of 2022 Dakar Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.