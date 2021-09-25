Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice
BTCC / Silverstone Qualifying report

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

By:

Rory Butcher claimed his first pole position for Toyota in qualifying for the British Touring Car Championship round at Silverstone.

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

On what was the second time this season that the BTCC has adopted a top-10 shootout, the Scot and his Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla topped both sessions to continue their form from free practice.

Butcher, who is carrying 9kg of success ballast into the weekend, led the way in Q1 by 0.069 seconds over the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport of Colin Turkington.

Dan Rowbottom had set a time 0.136s clear of Butcher’s best in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R – that was deleted for a track-limits offence, but Rowbottom still went through comfortably in fourth place.

Tom Ingram, his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N down to 39kg of success weight this weekend, set the pace early on in the Q2 shootout.

While Ingram stayed out, Butcher pitted to cross his tyres over – as is normal front-wheel-drive procedure – but once back out on track he got into a game of chicken with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra racer Dan Lloyd over who was going to give the other a tow.

Eventually Butcher just went, his first flying lap giving him second on the grid, and his second bettering Ingram’s best by 0.016s.

“We’ve built into the season,” said Butcher, who is enjoying his first campaign in the Toyota this year.

“We’ve developed the car more around me, and at Croft [last weekend] it looked like we’d have pole position, but it wasn’t to be.

“Today it was ‘who cares about that? Let’s concentrate on each session, get the most out of the car’, and we did it.”

Josh Cook leapt up the order to fourth, joining Moffat on the second row

Josh Cook leapt up the order to fourth, joining Moffat on the second row

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Ingram was happy with his performance on lighter ballast to what he has become accustomed to, while Aiden Moffat, carrying 27kg on his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, continued his fine form from Croft to qualify third.

Josh Cook left it late to get into the top 10 shootout in his BTC Racing Honda, which is on 48kg of ballast, but put in a very strong performance in Q2 and will join Moffat on the second row.

Lloyd enjoyed the benefit of Butcher’s tow to finish up fifth, while Turkington, whose BMW is on 57kg of success weight, had a time good enough for sixth deleted for track limits, but then equalled it to the thousandth.

On the fourth row are Rowbottom and the maximum-ballasted (75kg) LTR Infiniti of championship leader Ash Sutton.

Sutton had four laps deleted due to track limits, one of which would have placed him fifth on the grid.

Stephen Jelley was the last improver to sneak into the shootout and then placed his WSR BMW ninth on the grid, with the second PMR Vauxhall of Jason Plato completing the top 10.

Tom Chilton was the driver knocked out at the last gasp by Jelley, by 0.002s. The Ciceley Motorsport BMW racer had been the indirect cause of a red flag in Q1 when a left-rear tyre blowout at Copse caused a hairy multiple spin.

The session stoppage was deemed to be due to ‘debris’, meaning Chilton was not given the usual red-flag punishment of having his best time deleted and taking no further part.

Gordon Shedden had a half-spin in his Dynamics Honda, while overtaking the hybrid Toyota of Andrew Jordan into Brooklands, and will start down in 14th.

Jake Hill, the other title contender in his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, laboured with 66kg of ballast and will start 22nd.

The Speedworks-run, Cosworth hybrid-equipped Corolla of Jordan set the 20th fastest time, but will start each race from the pitlane.

shares
comments

Related video

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice

Previous article

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

1 h
2
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

2 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
Latest news
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

21m
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice

2 h
Hill believes he can beat Sutton to BTCC title
BTCC

Hill believes he can beat Sutton to BTCC title

Sep 24, 2021
BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up
BTCC

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up

Sep 23, 2021
Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft

Sep 19, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice Silverstone
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice

Rudman closes on Jackson in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle
National

Rudman closes on Jackson in Autosport National Driver Rankings battle

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice

Hill believes he can beat Sutton to BTCC title
BTCC BTCC

Hill believes he can beat Sutton to BTCC title

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up
BTCC BTCC

BTCC teams fined for Croft tyre mix-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.