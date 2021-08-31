Tickets Subscribe
BTCC / Thruxton II News

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden and series rookie Jade Edwards have disagreed on where their blame lies for their heavy shunt at Thruxton last Sunday.

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Clutch failure in race two forced Shedden to start his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R from 28th on the grid for the final race, while a penalty for an out-of-position start in race two relegated Edwards’s BTC Racing Honda from 19th to 24th in the finale’s starting line-up.

Shedden was between Nicolas Hamilton’s Team Hard Cupra (to his inside) and Edwards as they approached the first corner at Allard; the two Hondas made contact, forcing Edwards head-on into the tyre barrier and a rearwards impact for Shedden.

The incident is one of two from the race that will be investigated by series officials at the next round at Croft on 18-19 September.

“Being respectful of Nic, I knew that he was likely to be up on the kerb at Turn 1,” Shedden told Autosport.

“And when there are three drivers abreast at Turn 1 at Thruxton, the car on the outside has to make allowances and that is what Jade didn’t, unfortunately.

“The contact is her right-front to my left-rear wheel – you can’t just turn in regardless; you have to back out of it.

“No doubt she’ll think everyone took her off, but it’s not like that.

“We’ve spoken about everyone giving each other respect and that is what I did for Nic, but you can only do what you can in the middle.

“She could have turned in later, and still had the overspeed to get ahead of Nic.”

Gordon Shedden

Gordon Shedden

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

But Edwards claimed that Shedden moved over on her.

“My starts all day were something I’m struggling a little bit with, and in race three I got an average start,” Edwards told Autosport.

“[Dan] Rowbottom came flying past, and once I got going I saw Gordon had a better one.

“I saw him there, gave him space, and the next thing I know I got hit and went full speed into the barrier.

“As soon as the impact was made [with Shedden] I was a bit of a passenger.

“I think the TV coverage shows what happened – I’m not going to make any rash statements, but it shows I gave him enough room and the contact was from his car onto mine.”

Shedden’s disastrous weekend at Thruxton has relegated him from fourth to ninth in the championship heading to Croft.

“I’ve even had some team managers coming up to me and asking me, ‘Have you been killing black cats?’” he said.

“That was a disaster of a weekend but we go to the next one light on ballast.

“Croft suits rear-wheel-drive cars but the last three should suit us – we could have a ballistic last three rounds and then we’ll be looking a lot better.”

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

