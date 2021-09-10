Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame
BTCC News

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

By:

A hybrid-equipped BMW will hit the track next week as the British Touring Car Championship prepares for its new era in 2022.

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

The new Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system has completed all its testing so far in a Speedworks Motorsport-built, front-wheel-drive Toyota Corolla.

Now Ciceley Motorsport has prepared the BMW 125i M Sport it acquired last winter in order for the Cosworth system to get some running in a rear-wheel-drive machine.

Ciceley last winter finally abandoned its venerable front-wheel-drive Mercedes A-Class contenders, and replaced them with rear-driven BMW 330i M Sports newly built by official BMW squad West Surrey Racing.

The Mercedes racers went to Team Hard for use in the Touring Car Trophy, and Ciceley took ownership of the WSR-built 1-Series BMW most recently raced by Carl Boardley and run by Hard in 2020.

Ciceley commercial chief Norman Burgess told Autosport: “Obviously we were all concerned that the front-wheel-drive car had some running, and there are eight rear-wheel-drive cars on the grid [three WSR BMWs, two Ciceley BMWs and three Laser Tools Racing Infinitis].

“Part of the disposal of our Mercedes to Team Hard was that they had the 1-Series, so we took that in exchange.

Ciceley's hybrid-powered BMW 125i M Sport BTCC machine

Ciceley's hybrid-powered BMW 125i M Sport BTCC machine

“The reason we originally did that was so that we could get Adam [Morgan] and Tom [Chilton] up to speed with rear-wheel drive [before the new 3-Series machines were delivered]. Since then, they’ve been sitting there in the workshop ready to go.

“After discussions with TOCA, Cosworth and WSR, it was agreed that we would all chip in to get it running as a hybrid test car.”

The car is completing two days of straight-line testing at the Stafford test facility at the end of this week, before it runs at Snetterton next Tuesday and Wednesday alongside the Toyota, which is equipped with the new-for-2022 TOCA customer engine built by M-Sport.

Andrew Jordan, the 2013 BTCC champion, and former race winner James Cole, who has become the series’ new driving standards officer this season, have been named as the test drivers across both cars, although Autosport understands that the BMW testing will be centred around Cole.

“James has had his seat fitting and he is raring to go,” added Burgess.

“We are looking forward to seeing it run – there are still many unanswered questions about not only the hybrid’s performance, but on how the cars are going to be success-handicapped [with the hybrid boost].”

Parfitt to miss next round at Croft

Rick Parfitt Jr., Excelr8 Trade Price Cars Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Rick Parfitt Jr., Excelr8 Trade Price Cars Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

BTCC rookie Rick Parfitt Jr has been forced to stand down from next week’s round at Croft due an ongoing back problem.

The 46-year-old, winner of the 2017 British GT Championship, has therefore given up the seat of his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to GT4 racer Nick Halstead to make his series debut.

Halstead, 49, did not start racing until 2017. This year he has competed in British GT as well as the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, and he has raced TCR touring car machinery in the past.

“Since Knockhill [last month], my back has been getting worse,” said Parfitt.

“And, although I was able to compete at Thruxton, I’ve been advised by my doctor that the best course of action is to rest it.

“I’m gutted to miss Croft as it’s a circuit I have never competed at before, but I’m excited that Nick – who is a good friend – is able to come in and take my place.

shares
comments

Related video

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Previous article

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

4 h
2
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

3 h
3
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

1 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
Latest news
BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

48m
Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame
BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Aug 31, 2021
Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Aug 30, 2021
Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Aug 29, 2021
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Aug 29, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win
National

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Cullen storms up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC BTCC

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame
BTCC BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.