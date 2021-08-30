Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC / Thruxton II News

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

By:

Adam Morgan has kept his win from the final British Touring Car Championship race at Thruxton, despite gaining an advantage by bypassing the chicane three laps from the finish.

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport was leading the similar West Surrey Racing-run car of Colin Turkington on the first lap of the third and final restart when he locked up his front-right tyre at the chicane.

He was carrying too much speed to attempt to turn in, or even to try to bounce over the kerbs in the middle, so powered around the outside.

That meant that Morgan extended his lead over Turkington in that sector by 2.116 seconds, and recorded 109.2mph over the start-finish line speed trap compared to his next best of 105.5mph.

Morgan’s laptime, which would have given him fastest lap and was 1.147s quicker than his second best, was deleted.

He backed off on the next lap, allowing Turkington to close by 1.074s in the first sector and 1.735s across the whole tour.

Although the incident was investigated after the race, which Morgan won by 0.313s, no action was taken.

“I was never ever going to make the corner at the chicane, my first thought was I’m going to go off to be honest,” Morgan told Autosport.

“I had a split-second to think, ‘Can I make the middle of the chicane?’

“When I realised I couldn’t, I had to go around the outside.

Adam Morgan, Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport

Adam Morgan, Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Obviously I had cleared off from Colin, and I backed off through the next lap and tried to judge how much time I’d need to give back to him.

“After that, the [front-left] tyre was finished – it was almost knocking my teeth out with how much vibration there was. I was happy to get to the end.”

Morgan did not gain any positions, and neither was he attempting to defend any overtaking manoeuvre from Turkington when the incident happened.

Turkington was therefore philosophical about Morgan’s victory, but described it as frustrating.

“He obviously gained two and a half seconds on me, which relieved him of pressure for a few laps,” Turkington told Autosport.

“But it is what it is: I was pushing hard to try to force a mistake, which I think I did, and it was frustrating not to be able to capitalise on it.”

A number of other incidents will be investigated at next month’s Croft round: the accident between Gordon Shedden and Jade Edwards; an incident between Josh Cook and Tom Ingram; and a chain-reaction mass bumping during the first safety-car restart.

shares
comments

Related video

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

1 h
2
Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

36 min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

15 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

1 d
5
Formula 1

Seidl: Only racing indoors could prevent F1 rain washouts

45 min
Latest news
Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

35m
Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

14 h
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

18 h
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

20 h
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Aug 28, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2 Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 'made a bad choice' running two laps, but 'money talks'

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Seidl: Only racing indoors could prevent F1 rain washouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Only racing indoors could prevent F1 rain washouts

FIA: "No ability" to postpone Belgian GP until Monday
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: "No ability" to postpone Belgian GP until Monday

F1 CEO Domenicali: No commercial pressure to start Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 CEO Domenicali: No commercial pressure to start Belgian GP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.