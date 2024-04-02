BTCC champion Sutton locked in at Alliance Racing until end of 2026

The 30-year-old joined the team, then known as Motorbase Performance, for the 2022 campaign, before claiming his record-equalling fourth crown last year at the wheel of one of the squad’s Ford Focus STs.

Sutton arrived at the squad at the same time as Dan Cammish and, while both were already locked in for 2024, the latest deal extends the partnership by two years.

While it is only Sutton whose deal has been extended, it is understood that this is partly so that Alliance, which has relocated over the winter from Kent to Northampton, can keep him under lock and key so that he is not enticed away – either from rival BTCC organisations or from those in the wider world of motorsport.

Sutton’s extension with Alliance need not necessarily be to compete in the BTCC until the end of 2026.

Team owner Pete Osborne has spoken publicly about his ambitions to expand his squad into GT3 competition and, ultimately, the Le Mans 24 Hours, and even investigated a move into that arena for 2024.

Alliance team manager Oly Collins told Autosport: “As it stands, BTCC is the flagship – that’s our priority and what we’re committed to at the moment.

Ashley Sutton, Alliance Racing Photo by: Alliance Racing

“Whether that changes is to be seen. We’re not going to go into a commitment blindly that steers us in one direction.

“We’ve been quite open that we’re looking at other forms of motorsport, and clearly GT3 is an obvious one.”

“After an incredible two years with the team already and the latter being a record-breaking year claiming my fourth title, this now means I am fully focused to go after more,” said Sutton of the contract extension. “Let’s get 2024 under way."

Similarly, Alliance has also secured title sponsorship from NAPA Auto Parts to run for the same period – until the end of 2026.

The company’s blue-and-yellow colours first adorned the Focuses of Sutton and Cammish in 2022 under the NAPA Racing UK banner, before also encompassing the cars of Dan Rowbottom and Sam Osborne for 2023 and the forthcoming 2024 season.

“We are excited to commit to three more years together and continue to grow from strength to strength for all our staff and sponsor partners,” said Osborne Sr.

Sam Osborne, Daniel Rowbottom, Ashley Sutton, Dan Cammish, Alliance Racing Photo by: Alliance Racing

“I wish to thank everyone involved with our team – their hard work and dedication is what make this partnership so successful.

“It has been fantastic to witness the growth of the NAPA brand in the UK and Europe through their support of UK motorsport. Especially the most prestigious series of them all, the British Touring Car Championship.”

The team began its pre-season testing programme recently with a shakedown at the Dunton test track before all four cars hit the circuit at Snetterton for one day.

“We got to test a fair few bits on all the cars and proved them – it was good,” said Collins.

The team continues at Brands Hatch on Tuesday of this week with a private test alongside the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundais, Speedworks Motorsport Toyotas and Restart Racing Cupras, prior to an official BTCC test at the same venue on Wednesday.