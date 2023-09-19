Thompson back as Huff seeks BTCC 2024 ride
Highly regarded British Touring Car Championship talent Bobby Thompson will return to the Team Hard Cupra Leon line-up for the final two rounds of 2023.
Thompson takes over the entry occupied at Knockhill last month by Rob Huff and will see out the season this weekend at Silverstone and next month at Brands Hatch.
Reigning Jack Sears Trophy champion Thompson starred in the first half of this season, qualifying fourth at Oulton Park, but was forced onto the sidelines thereafter when 2020 JST title winner Michael Crees brought a budget to return to the BTCC.
Nic Hamilton then abruptly quit the team on the morning of qualifying for the following round at Croft, creating the vacancy that was filled by 2012 World Touring Car champion Huff at Knockhill.
After missing the interim round at Donington Park due to clashing TCR World Tour commitments, Huff was tipped to return for Silverstone and Brands.
The 43-year-old has decided instead to stand down but is weighing up a return to his domestic championship for next season, 20 years after his only full-time BTCC season as a tin-top rookie with the works SEAT squad in 2004.
“It was great for Tony [Gilham, Hard boss] to get me in the car at Knockhill, but unfortunately the stars haven’t aligned for the rest of the season,” Huff told Autosport.
“I will be attending Silverstone on Saturday to speak to teams about potential opportunities for next year for sure.
Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils Cupra Leon
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“We’ve moved back to the UK [from Huff’s former residence in Dubai] and the BTCC is something I’d love to do.
“It’s on my doorstep, it’s where I grew up, and it’s where I’d love to finish my career off.”
The second driver change of the season in the Hamilton/Huff/Thompson Cupra is against the letter of BTCC regulations regarding the TBL entrants’ licences.
These allow only one driver swap, but Autosport understands that approval from the other teams has allowed Team Hard an exemption.
Regarding the return of Thompson, Gilham said: “Bobby’s commitment to Team Hard Racing has been inspiring, and we have sorely missed his valuable contribution off-track since the summer break.
“We are delighted to have him back and believe that this reunion will propel us to even greater heights as we look to put the events of Donington behind us.”
Thompson forced to stand down for Crees at Team Hard in BTCC
Thompson forced to stand down for Crees at Team Hard in BTCC Thompson forced to stand down for Crees at Team Hard in BTCC
Jack Sears champion Thompson aims for overall BTCC success
Jack Sears champion Thompson aims for overall BTCC success Jack Sears champion Thompson aims for overall BTCC success
James Thompson: Un-cut
James Thompson: Un-cut James Thompson: Un-cut
Latest news
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.