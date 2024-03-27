BTCC announces deal for every 2024 race to be streamed live on TikTok

In what is thought to be the first of its kind, all races for the 2024 BTCC season will be streamed live and free on TikTok.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms since its launch in 2016, with the video-focused app reaching more than a billion users worldwide every month.

The BTCC already has a live TV deal in place with ITV that sees the championship shown on free-to-air television via ITV4.

While this will remain in place in 2024, the deal will now extend to showing every race live on TikTok by ITV Sport.

With TikTok’s user base being made up of around 45% 18-34-year olds, as well as a 57% female demographic – according to a BTCC report – this move is aimed at bringing the series to a fresh, young audience.

The deal means all BTCC races will also be broadcast worldwide live for the first time ever.

Start action Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Series boss Alan Gow says the TikTok deal is a “real cherry on the top” moment for the BTCC.

“This is a truly ground-breaking move for the BTCC,” said Gow.

“I’m incredibly proud that we will be the first major motorsport championship in the world to have its entire race season streamed live on TikTok.

“It’s the real ‘cherry on the top’ of our ongoing and vast UK coverage, which is live and free on ITV4 and ITVX.

“Most importantly, this agreement will introduce the BTCC to a massive new and completely different demographic – a younger and more diverse audience – which is exactly what we, and in fact all of motorsport, are looking to achieve.

“This is very big news for the BTCC, our teams and our partners as we cement the future of the UK’s most prestigious motorsport championship.”

Alan Gow (AUS) TOCA Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

ITV Sports’ Andrew Hill added: “This is a hugely exciting and innovative development in ITV’s production of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

“Live streaming BTCC races on TikTok, alongside our regular ITV4 and ITVX coverage, will help us to reach a much wider audience and enable a new generation of fans to enjoy the thrills and spills of the number-one championship in British motor racing.”