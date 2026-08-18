Plato departs troubled BTCC team

Plato Racing will continue in the British Touring Car Championship with a new name after the departure of team principal Jason Plato.

Since the team’s stellar weekend at Knockhill last time out, which netted the first win for its Mercedes A35 Saloon in a full-points Sunday championship race, Plato Racing was placed into administration with losses of over £800,000.

Following a statement from title sponsor Cataclean, the continued participation of Knockhill victor Adam Morgan and co-director Dan Rowbottom has been assured, under the new title of CPRL – at least for this weekend’s Donington Park round.

Rowbottom has enjoyed the full backing of Cataclean since his days in the Renault Clio UK Cup, and the company’s Ross Baigent has been another director of Plato Racing since May.

BTCC wins record holder and two-time champion Plato first revealed plans for the new team last September, and it quickly became apparent that Mercedes cars would be built by touring car powerhouse and BTCC spec-parts supplier RML, with Rowbottom as one of the drivers.

Speculation had been circulating for some weeks of a potential departure from Plato, which he denied at last month’s Thruxton round. But confirmation broke earlier this week of the team entering administration and that it was up for sale.

A statement from BTCC organiser TOCA read: “Following today’s statement from Cataclean, TOCA confirms the team will continue competing under a new name and management structure, in order that it can move positively forward.

Adam Morgan, Cataclean Plato Racing, Jason Plato Photo by: JEP

“The matters concerned are internal to the organisation and relate solely to its directors, shareholders and relevant parties. TOCA is not privy to those matters.

“However, TOCA has been provided with assurances of the team’s participation in the BTCC going forward. These assurances reflect Cataclean’s continuing commitment and confidence in both the team and the championship.

“We understand that the programme will operate through a new entity, without the further involvement of Jason Plato in its management or ownership.

“Jason is unquestionably one of the BTCC’s greatest stars, and his exceptional record speaks for itself. He has long been – and will remain – a valued part of the BTCC family.”

The Cataclean statement read: “Cataclean will provide interim funding for CPRL to continue while the future of the team is confirmed.

"While the team has continued to perform on track, several factors have necessitated changes to provide the team with the best possible opportunity to continue operating.

“Cataclean’s priority remains to support the very best outcome for the team. This includes keeping the team operational and safeguarding jobs and creditors.

"The BTCC returns the best value for money in professional British motorsport. The BTCC remains an important part of the company’s wider commercial and brand strategy, offering significant value for the business.”