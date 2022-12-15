Patterson switches to Team Hard Cupra for BTCC 2023

The 19-year-old spent his rookie campaign in 2022 with the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti squad at the wheel of an Infiniti Q50. Although his best result was 14th, there were flashes of pace and he qualified an impressive seventh for the finale on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

Patterson made the move into tin-tops after winning a world karting title, plus two years in single-seaters in the UK and abroad.

His move to Hard alongside 2022 Jack Sears Trophy champion Bobby Thompson therefore means his first competitive taste of front-wheel-drive machinery with the Kent operation’s Cupra Leon, after a test in November.

“I loved every second of last year and felt that my performances towards the end of the season showed everybody what I am capable of,” said Patterson.

“Switching to the Cupra Leon was a no-brainer for me after the test I completed in November; the car felt really positive and provided me with a baseline that I can work with over the winter to move up the field and challenge for the Jack Sears Trophy.

“Joining Bobby, who has previous experience in the car, is going to really help me settle into front-wheel drive machinery for the first time and I can’t wait to get out there and get more miles under my belt.”

Dexter Patterson, Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Laser Tools Infinitis were based in Hard’s premises for much of the past two seasons, and the Scottish-owned squad is now expecting to firm up a replacement for Patterson alongside Aiden Moffat.

Laser Tools has now ended its involvement in the BTCC as a sponsor, but team boss Bob Moffat told Autosport that his team has good backing for 2023.

The team is likely to drop the Infiniti and switch to a front-wheel-drive car – Moffat Sr said this could be the Cupra but the team is still evaluating options.

Of Patterson, Hard boss Tony Gilham said: “What a delightful signing this is for the team.

“We worked with Dexter last season during his time in the Infiniti and he is such a down-to-earth and calm character but shows real speed and determination whilst at the wheel of a race car. He really took the fight to the more established drivers last season and we as a team really admired that.

“Dexter had a great test with us at Donington Park last month, and despite his lack of experience in front-wheel drive machinery was on the pace from the off and really got to grips with the Cupra Leon.

“One of the many eye-catching moments on that day was his ability to quickly adapt to an unfamiliar car in tricky conditions to go quicker than he did earlier in the season at the wheel of the Infiniti.”