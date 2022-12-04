Tickets Subscribe
Autosport Awards
Autosport Awards

Thompson remains with Team Hard in BTCC 2023
BTCC News

Ingram named Autosport's National Driver of the Year

Tom Ingram is the winner of Autosport’s 2022 National Driver of the Year Award.

Kevin Turner
By:

The 29-year-old secured his first British Touring Car title in 2022, scoring six wins with his Excelr8-run Hyundai i30 Fastback N.

Autosport readers have voted Ingram the best National driver of the season, ahead of his BTCC rivals Ash Sutton and Jake Hill, and British Formula 4 dominator Alex Dunne.

Ingram’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Insight: The double act that took Ingram to his first BTCC crown

His Award was presented by two-time British Touring Car Championship winner Jason Plato.

"It's amazing to come back here however many years later," said Ingram who had received his 2006 British karting championship title at the Awards.

BTCC drivers normally dominate the award, which is open to drivers competing in the BTCC and British GT, plus support categories and equivalent. Multiple tin-top champions Jason Plato, Matt Neal, Gordon Shedden, Colin Turkington and Sutton are all former winners.

Other previous winners include Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard, Takuma Sato and Lando Norris – who all took the prize during their junior careers on the way to F1.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Rally Driver of the Year, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards

Thompson remains with Team Hard in BTCC 2023
Thompson remains with Team Hard in BTCC 2023
Kevin Turner
Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year
Video Inside
Autosport Awards

Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Tom Ingram More
Tom Ingram
The double act that carried Ingram to long-awaited BTCC title glory
BTCC

The double act that carried Ingram to long-awaited BTCC title glory

BTCC champion Ingram inspired by ‘idol’ Aiello Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC champion Ingram inspired by ‘idol’ Aiello

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus
BTCC

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Latest news

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Newgarden, McLaughlin to make IMSA debuts in Daytona 24 Hours

Team Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin will make their IMSA SportsCar Championship debuts in the Daytona 24 Hours next month with LMP2 squad Tower Motorsports.

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022 Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2022

The World Rally Championship welcomed in a new hybrid era in 2022, presenting an unknown challenge to the planet's top rally aces. New records were broken, as Toyota's leading charge became the youngest-ever title-winner, while familiar returning faces mixed it up with the new generation. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the year

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says theories on tyre deg in F1 2022 were a 'misconception'

Ferrari thinks that theories its tyre degradation got worse over the Formula 1 season were a ‘misconception’.

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
