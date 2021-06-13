Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC / Snetterton News

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying

By:

British Touring Car Championship leader Jake Hill has hailed the Motorbase/MB Ford squad after taking seventh on the grid for Sunday’s second round at Snetterton.

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying

Hill is carrying the maximum 75kg of success ballast on the Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford following his triple podium at Thruxton, but easily outpaced his closest title rivals.

Josh Cook, second in the points and on 66kg of ballast, secured 16th on the grid in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R; Jason Plato, third in the standings on 57kg, qualified his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra 18th; and fourth-placed Ash Sutton starts 15th with 48kg aboard his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50.

“It’s definitely the most satisfying seventh place I’ve ever had,” Hill told Autosport, “but back in 2019 [when he was racing an elderly Audi S3] it was a privilege to be in the top 10.

“I don’t think we could have asked for much more, given how heavy we are and where my main competitors are.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better gap to them, and this gives us a good jump for the weekend.

“I’m proud of the car, proud of the team, and proud for me for showing my worth.”

Hill, who starts one position behind unballasted MB team-mate Ollie Jackson, said that most of his testing was carried out with the full 75kg on board.

“The car’s OK with the weight, and not having weight is arguably where we know how the car works,” he said.

“We’ve prepared a lot with weight and that was what made me able to go and do this.

“And I’ve got a great wingman in Ollie – I’m sure we’ll be able to go forward and do a good job tomorrow.”

Cook said that the BTC Honda set-up for ballast had not transferred to Snetterton.

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“What makes our car very good at certain circuits never worked particularly well with ballast in at Snetterton,” he said.

“We don’t want to go reinventing it, because we know it works at the majority of places.

“This is a flat, smooth, flowing circuit, and our car works over undulations and kerbs.”

Plato believes that the PMR Vauxhall team is still recovering from a set-up change for the first free practice session.

That didn’t work, and he and team-mate Dan Lloyd were suffering from a lively rear end on their Astras.

“In all honesty, we’ve underperformed I reckon by about three tenths,” said Plato.

“We bolted what we thought might work on for FP1 and it didn’t – on such a long track, to get one lap of intel is three laps on track, and takes half the session, so you only get two runs [per session].

“We bolted something else on for FP2 which we knew would cure our hideous snap oversteer, and the basics are OK but it hasn’t been tuned yet.

“In reality, we should have been 12th – 57kg hurts and this car is not the fastest in a straight line. It never has been, but in momentum corners it’s good.”

Reigning champion Sutton found the Infiniti’s engine was lacking during qualifying, and the team is making a change of TOCA-spec Swindon powerplant before racing begins.

 

shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
Load comments

Trending

1
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

14h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

1d
3
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

10h
4
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 

13h
5
IndyCar

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

10h
Latest news
Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying
BTCC

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying

20m
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

14h
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

17h
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

20h
What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great
BTCC

What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great

Jun 9, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’ Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race 

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair
IndyCar IndyCar

Power furious at “dumb decisions” by IndyCar after Detroit despair

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt he was "losing time" in F1 before taking break

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Detroit: Magnussen, van der Zande take commanding maiden Ganassi win

Latest news

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden excluded from qualifying as Dynamics blames ‘finger trouble’

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.