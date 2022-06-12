Tickets Subscribe
All me
BTCC / Oulton Park News
BTCC / Oulton Park News

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton in Race 2 for Oulton double

Tom Ingram made it two wins out of two on the day at Oulton Park to move into the joint lead of the British Touring Car Championship with Josh Cook.

Marcus Simmons
By:

As he had in race one, Ingram led all the way in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, although his closest pursuer was much closer this time around than in the earlier stanza.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton’s hopes of a maiden 2022 victory with the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team effectively ended at the start when, from the front row, he was forced to tuck in behind Ingram at Old Hall.

From then on, Sutton ran in second position to notch up his fifth successive podium finish.

Sutton set the fastest lap in the early stages, and Ingram took seven of the 15 laps to pull out a second at the front.

From then on it hovered at just over a second, before Sutton trimmed it back to 0.979s at the finish line.

“It’s just feeling marvellous,” said Ingram. “It’s the same car as we’ve had since free practice.

“The first race was good – I could control the pace up front because people were battling behind.

“But this time Ash was keeping it fast – he kept coming back and it was to and fro. They’ve certainly got that Ford working now.”

Gordon Shedden was hit with a three-position penalty from race one for his incident with Adam Morgan, dropping him three places to sixth.

Ingram followed up his race one win with another controlled drive

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

That promoted his brother-in-law Rory Butcher to third, and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla held onto this position at the start of the race.

But, as he had earlier, Butcher appeared to be unable to hold the pace of the front runners, and came under attack from the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

The move came at half-distance – Butcher defended the inside line into the Island hairpin, but Turkington swept around the outside of the Toyota to move up into third spot.

He then closed in on the two cars in front, and Turkington was not far off them as the chequered flag fell.

Shedden appeared a little subdued from his first-race penalty, the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R driver chiselling his way inside the Motorbase Ford of Dan Cammish at the Island hairpin with five laps remaining to claim fifth.

Dan Lloyd held seventh for much of the race in his Excelr8 Hyundai, but Jake Hill was on a charge and the WSR BMW got the cutback out of the hairpin with two and a half laps to go to claim the inside line for Hislops and the position.

Also very close at hand were Cook (BTC Racing Honda) and Ricky Collard (Speedworks Toyota) to complete the top 10.

Ingram then made his biggest mistake of the weekend – he pulled the number 12 out of the reversed-grid balls, meaning Stephen Jelley will line up on pole with Aiden Moffat alongside.

Results:

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 15 21'46.431    
2 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 15 21'47.410 0.979 0.979
3 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 15 21'48.712 2.281 1.302
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 15 21'55.913 9.482 7.201
5 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 15 21'56.468 10.037 0.555
6 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 15 21'58.702 12.271 2.234
7 United Kingdom Jake Hill 15 21'59.507 13.076 0.805
8 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 15 22'00.255 13.824 0.748
9 United Kingdom Josh Cook 15 22'01.344 14.913 1.089
10 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 15 22'01.581 15.150 0.237
11 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 15 22'01.816 15.385 0.235
12 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 15 22'02.034 15.603 0.218
13 Michael Crees 15 22'04.697 18.266 2.663
14 Bobby Thompson 15 22'07.841 21.410 3.144
15 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 15 22'08.517 22.086 0.676
16 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 15 22'08.717 22.286 0.200
17 United Kingdom Jason Plato 15 22'10.206 23.775 1.489
18 George Gamble 15 22'12.772 26.341 2.566
19 Jade Edwards 15 22'17.821 31.390 5.049
20 Dexter Patterson 15 22'19.052 32.621 1.231
21 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 15 22'19.600 33.169 0.548
22 United Kingdom Ash Hand 15 22'19.650 33.219 0.050
23 Jersey Jack Butel 15 22'19.893 33.462 0.243
24 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 15 22'23.209 36.778 3.316
25 Rick Parfitt Jr. 15 22'23.562 37.131 0.353
26 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 15 22'36.153 49.722 12.591
27 Nicolas Hamilton 15 23'13.420 1'26.989 37.267
28 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 14 1 lap    
29 Will Powell 12 3 laps    
