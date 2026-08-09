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Race report
BTCC Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Chilton sweeps race three

Morgan continues Plato team’s excellent weekend

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Chilton-DG3_8624

Photo by: JEP

Tom Chilton made no mistake from his gift of reversed-grid pole position by dominating the final race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Knockhill.

Chilton was always the favourite, bearing in mind his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback was one of just seven of the 23 cars able to use soft-compound Goodyear tyres in this race – and the next-highest starter doing the same was Gordon Shedden from sixth on the grid.

Shedden’s hopes evaporated within half a lap, when his Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport slewed sideways at the chicane with a puncture. The Scottish veteran continued after a visit to the pits to finish a lap down.

Behind Chilton, a trio of Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium machinery ran in close formation early on, with rookie Lewis Selby ahead of Sam Osborne and Dan Cammish.

Cammish got past Osborne on the third lap, but a commendable effort from Selby resulted in him staying in second place until the ninth lap, when Adam Morgan and Cammish forced their way past.

Morgan had started his Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloon from eighth on the grid and was another on the soft tyres. But he had a six-lap deficit to Chilton on TOCA Turbo Boost. There was therefore little chance of catching the Hyundai, which took the chequered flag 3.054 seconds to the good.

“Seeing Adam on the soft tyre coming through, Barry [Plowman] my engineer was on the radio every lap giving me the gap,” said Chilton.

Adam Morgan, Cataclean Plato Racing

Adam Morgan, Cataclean Plato Racing

Photo by: JEP

“I’ve had a bit of rotten luck on my car this season, so I’m happy for my team as well as for myself.”

While Selby fell down the order, and Osborne went off at McIntyre’s after contact with Dexter Patterson, Cammish upheld Alliance honour with a comfortable third place – the best of the medium-tyred runners.

Patterson had a good race in his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon, holding off the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport of Charles Rainford for fourth, both on medium tyres. In their wake, Daryl De Leon did a terrific job from 17th on the grid to carve his WSR BMW through to sixth – also on mediums.

Next came a couple of soft-shod runners. Dan Rowbottom ran out of TTB early on in his Plato Mercedes but just held off the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota of Josh Cook for seventh.

Next came Ricky Collard, who had Excelr8 Hyundai team-mate Tom Ingram attempting to get past mid-race on his charge from the back of the grid. Then they happened upon the freefalling Selby who, quite within his rights, did not make life easy for Ingram at the chicane. The reigning champion’s subsequent loss of momentum allowed Mikey Doble past, although Ingram subsequently regained the pace from the PMR Audi man to finish 10th.

Runaway championship leader Ash Sutton also got mixed up in the midfield shenanigans, losing several places just before half-distance. His Alliance Ford recovered to 12th, meaning the loss of just two points to Ingram, with the gap between them still a hefty 81.

Read Also:

RACE3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 24

21'04.425

   86.57   20
2 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 24

+3.054

21'07.479

 3.054 86.36   17
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 24

+7.643

21'12.068

 4.589 86.05   15
4
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 24

+8.942

21'13.367

 1.299 85.96   13
5
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 24

+9.208

21'13.633

 0.266 85.94   11
6
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 24

+10.471

21'14.896

 1.263 85.86   10
7 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 24

+11.739

21'16.164

 1.268 85.77   9
8 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+12.043

21'16.468

 0.304 85.75   8
9 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 24

+19.988

21'24.413

 7.945 85.22   7
10 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 24

+20.806

21'25.231

 0.818 85.17   6
11
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 24

+22.575

21'27.000

 1.769 85.05   5
12 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 24

+23.897

21'28.322

 1.322 84.96   4
13
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 24

+25.948

21'30.373

 2.051 84.83   3
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 24

+26.350

21'30.775

 0.402 84.80   2
15
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 24

+27.013

21'31.438

 0.663 84.76   1
16
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 24

+31.614

21'36.039

 4.601 84.46    
17 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+33.116

21'37.541

 1.502 84.36    
18
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 24

+33.680

21'38.105

 0.564 84.32    
19
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+33.725

21'38.150

 0.045 84.32    
20
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 24

+42.772

21'47.197

 9.047 83.74    
21 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 24

+52.534

21'56.959

 9.762 83.12    
22 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 23

+1 Lap

21'31.350

 1 Lap 81.23    
23 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 23

+1 Lap

21'38.447

 7.097 80.79    
View full results

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