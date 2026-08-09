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Race report
BTCC Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes big stride towards title with victory

Four-time champion beats Rowbottom at Knockhill

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Ash Sutton took a hefty stride towards a record-breaking fifth British Touring Car Championship title with victory in race two at Knockhill.

With the morning rain blown away on the Scottish air, and the track merely damp off-line, Sutton and his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium were the clear favourites for victory.

That’s because Adam Morgan, Dan Rowbottom and Gordon Shedden – the leading trio in race one – were all compelled by the sporting regulations to run the medium-compound Goodyear tyres in this race, with fourth-on-the-grid Sutton the highest-placed starter on soft rubber.

Race 1 report:

Sutton immediately got past Shedden at the start and looked as though he could round Morgan for second at McIntyre’s, only for the Lancastrian to reassert himself at Butcher’s to maintain an early 1-2 for the Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloons.

That extended through an early safety car to retrieve the stranded Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon of Aiden Moffat from the grass on the approach to McIntyre’s, after contact had sent the Scot off the road.

As soon as the safety car emerged, Tom Ingram dived for the pits. His Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai had run into the back of Gordon Shedden at the chicane as the pack checked up, and a damaged radiator forced him out of the race.

Rowbottom, who had gone around the outside of polesitting team-mate Morgan at Duffus to grab the initial lead, impressively held on at the front on his medium tyres for the best part of six laps once the race resumed.

Sutton had lanced down the inside of Morgan at McIntyre’s on the second lap after the restart, and his perfectly executed manoeuvre on Rowbottom for the lead came at the hairpin. From then on, victory was never in doubt, although Sutton did have to go through another restart.

The cause of this late second safety car was Chris Smiley, who had clattered Dan Cammish during the course of a passing move at the hairpin, and paid the penalty when the left-front suspension collapsed on the approach to Duffus. The Restart Racing Hyundai finally came to rest on the grass before McIntyre’s.

Rowbottom had his eyes more on defence than attack, and Sutton was free on the one-lap dash to the flag to win by 1.277 seconds.

“We’re delivering when we need to,” said Sutton, whose points lead over Ingram has ballooned to 83.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

“Poor old Tom getting his DNF there. I want good racing on the track, but we’ve got to take it how it comes.

“Today’s been fantastic, turning it around from P11 at the start of the day.”

Rowbottom did a great job with his medium tyre offset to take second. Ricky Collard had been the first to pierce the defences of the steadfast Shedden and took a long time to get past Morgan, but the Excelr8 Hyundai wasn’t making much of an impression on Rowbottom before the final safety car.

Rowbottom then sat on the inside line at McIntyre’s on the one-lap restart to deter any passing attempt, while Collard completed the podium.

Mikey Doble brought his PMR Audi nicely up the field to fourth, while the late safety car almost certainly saved Morgan from an attack from Charles Rainford, who produced a spectacular drive from 21st on the grid to bring his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport home in sixth.

Shedden took seventh in his Speedworks Motorsport-run Laser Tools Toyota Corolla GR Sport, winning an all-Scottish battle with PMR Audi man Dexter Patterson. Next were the Alliance Fords of Cammish, Sam Osborne and Lewis Selby.

Tom Chilton, who finished 12th in his Excelr8 Hyundai, was drawn on reversed-grid pole by Sutton. And little wonder that he promised the race two victor a beer: Chilton used his medium tyres in this one, so can go on softs in the finale…

RACE2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 27

26'58.178

   76.10   20
2 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 27

+1.277

26'59.455

 1.277 76.04   17
3 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 27

+1.563

26'59.741

 0.286 76.03   15
4
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 27

+1.990

27'00.168

 0.427 76.01   13
5 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 27

+2.409

27'00.587

 0.419 75.99   11
6
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 27

+2.621

27'00.799

 0.212 75.98   10
7 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+3.405

27'01.583

 0.784 75.94   9
8
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 27

+3.697

27'01.875

 0.292 75.93   8
9 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 27

+4.440

27'02.618

 0.743 75.89   7
10 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 27

+4.856

27'03.034

 0.416 75.87   6
11
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 27

+5.318

27'03.496

 0.462 75.85   5
12 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 27

+5.847

27'04.025

 0.529 75.83   4
13 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+6.243

27'04.421

 0.396 75.81   3
14
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
   Hyundai i30N 27

+6.643

27'04.821

 0.400 75.79   2
15 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+7.207

27'05.385

 0.564 75.76   1
16
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+7.808

27'05.986

 0.601 75.73    
17
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 27

+8.551

27'06.729

 0.743 75.70    
18
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 26

+1 Lap

27'08.031

 1 Lap 72.84    
dnf
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 25

+2 Laps

24'56.268

 1 Lap 76.20 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 21

+6 Laps

20'26.849

 4 Laps 78.07 Retirement  
dnf
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 17

+10 Laps

19'07.112

 4 Laps 67.59 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 1

+26 Laps

1'05.056

 16 Laps 70.11 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 0

 

     Retirement  
View full results

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