BTCC News

BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season

Frantic edge-of-the-seat racing is set to return this weekend with the start of the British Touring Car Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship.

BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season

Frantic edge-of-the-seat racing is set to return this weekend with the start of the British Touring Car Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The BTCC is set for arguably one of the most fascinating title battles in its history with the likes of defending champion Ash Sutton, four-time champion Colin Turkington, returning three-time champion Gordon Shedden, Tom Ingram and Rory Butcher among a host of contenders.

After one of the busiest silly seasons in recent memory, a new-look grid is ready to be released at Thruxton this weekend.

PLUS: Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Likewise, the FIA F3 Championship is just as unpredictable as a field of 30 drivers look to catch the eye and progress up the ladder towards Formula 1.

Logan Sargeant is the highest-placed driver from 2020 to return to the grid this season and will be desperate to claim the championship after agonisingly missing out by four points last year.

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix

Frederik Vesti, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

However, he is likely to come up against a determined Frederik Vesti, who has moved from Prema to ART Grand Prix for 2021, and is now a Mercedes Formula 1 junior driver. The season begins at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

PLUS: How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

The latest episode of the Autosport Podcast runs through all the key topics from both championships.

Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) and Megan White (News Editor, Autosport) join host Tom Howard to get you up to date with everything you need to know ahead of the new season.

Series BTCC , FIA F3

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

