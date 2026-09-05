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Practice report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Mercedes on top again with Rowbottom

Late run puts CPRL squad on top of BTCC pecking order again at Croft

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Rowbottom-CAM02325

Photo by: JEP

The CPRL Mercedes team kept up its recent rich vein of form with Dan Rowbottom going quickest in free practice for the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft.

The bearded Midlander and sidekick Adam Morgan – who has won five times including qualifying races across the past two race weekends – spent much of the session with hard tyres (mandated for one race this weekend) fitted to their Mercedes A35 Saloons.

But Rowbottom went on a run on soft rubber late on to become the only driver to get below the 1m21s barrier. He set two times quicker than the best managed by anyone else, finishing up on top of the pile by 0.156 seconds. The soft Goodyears are the compound that must be used in two of the three races.

A late run from Mikey Doble brought his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon up into second place in the order, pipping the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium of Dan Cammish by just 0.001s.

Josh Cook was up at the sharp end for much of the session before finishing up fourth. While Rowbottom and Morgan have moved into the top seven in the championship, meaning they will be subject to TOCA Turbo Boost restrictions through the rest of Saturday plus Sunday’s opening race, Cook has slipped out of that bracket so his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport will be unhandicapped.

Photo by: JEP

The Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of reigning champion and current series runner-up Tom Ingram looked extremely good through the Clervaux and Hawthorns section and sat at the top of the order before the late flurry of times dumped Ingram back to fifth.

Another to fall down the order – to sixth – late on was runaway points leader Ash Sutton at the wheel of his Alliance Ford. The four-time champion owned up to being culpable for a red flag during the second half of the session to clear up gravel brought onto the circuit at Clervaux and the chicane, but he was far from the only culprit. Suffice to say, Sutton now knows what entry speed to Clervaux is marginally too fast.

Equalling Sutton’s time to the thousandth was Charles Rainford, who placed seventh in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport. Aiden Moffat (PMR Audi), Daryl De Leon (WSR BMW) and Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) completed the top 10.

Morgan, who ended up 19th, has been dealt a five-point penalty for going above the maximum permissible number of engine changes during the season, following the misfire that came close to scuppering his victory in the Donington Park finale.

BTCC Croft - Practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing 32 Mercedes A35 Saloon 19

1'20.996

   93.342
2
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
 88 Audi A3 Saloon 19

+0.156

1'21.152

 0.156 93.163
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus Titanium 19

+0.157

1'21.153

 0.001 93.162
4 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+0.169

1'21.165

 0.012 93.148
5 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu 80 Hyundai i30N 21

+0.251

1'21.247

 0.082 93.054
6 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus Titanium 21

+0.255

1'21.251

 0.004 93.049
7
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
 99 BMW 330i M Sport 21

+0.255

1'21.251

 0.000 93.049
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing 16 Audi A3 Saloon 18

+0.260

1'21.256

 0.005 93.044
9
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
 2 BMW 330i M Sport 21

+0.338

1'21.334

 0.078 92.954
10 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu 3 Hyundai i30N 17

+0.533

1'21.529

 0.195 92.732
11 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 52 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+0.583

1'21.579

 0.050 92.675
12 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing 123 Hyundai i30N 19

+0.597

1'21.593

 0.014 92.659
13
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 17 Audi A3 Saloon 18

+0.739

1'21.735

 0.142 92.498
14 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu 11 Hyundai i30N 20

+0.823

1'21.819

 0.084 92.403
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus Titanium 21

+0.851

1'21.847

 0.028 92.372
16
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
 15 Ford Focus Titanium 19

+0.980

1'21.976

 0.129 92.227
17 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 50 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+0.991

1'21.987

 0.011 92.214
18 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 22 Hyundai i30N 19

+1.114

1'22.110

 0.123 92.076
19 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing 33 Mercedes A35 Saloon 19

+1.135

1'22.131

 0.021 92.052
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
 28 Hyundai i30N 15

+1.470

1'22.466

 0.335 91.679
21
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
 29 BMW 330i M Sport 24

+1.692

1'22.688

 0.222 91.432
22
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
 7 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+2.352

1'23.348

 0.660 90.708
23
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 55 Audi A3 Saloon 19

+4.698

1'25.694

 2.346 88.225
View full results

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