New WRC constructor begins testing 2027 car

Project Rally One has commenced testing its all-new 2027 World Rally Championship challenger ahead of its debut next year.

Founded by experienced motorsport engineer Lionel Hansen, former FIA rally director and Citroen WRC boss Yves Matton and Prospeed, Project Rally One announced plans to design, build and homologate a WRC27-specification car for the start of the championship’s next regulatory cycle in December last year.

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The squad is one of two tuner operations, including Spain’s RMC Motorsport, to commit to the new WRC technical regulations, which now allow tuners to become constructors.

Project Rally One revealed a render of its car in June and announced that it was gearing up to begin testing its 2027 challenger. Now, according to a report by French media L’Equipe, the team completed its first roll out on a circuit in Germany, completing 300 kilometres of running.

"We did indeed complete three days of testing,” Hansen told L’Equipe. “The car was subjected to significant stress on the kerbs and at high speeds, and we covered approximately 300 kilometres without encountering any problems

The car was powered by a 1.6 litre Volkswagen Group engine that is race-proven having powered Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo Rally2 cars. Former factory WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre was reported to be among three drivers that drove the car.

It is expected that the team will field two cars for half of the 2027 season.

"The goal is to field two cars starting with Monte Carlo," Hansen added. We're progressing faster than expected and will be conducting a series of tests, on asphalt in September and then on gravel in October, a month ahead of the initial schedule."

News of Project Rally One beginning testing comes after fellow tuner RMC Motorsport confirming it is aiming to make its WRC debut at Croatia next year, which is likely to hold an April calendar slot.

“Our current target is to make our WRC debut in Croatia in 2027. We cannot guarantee that today, because the final decision will depend on how the development and testing programme progresses. But, at the moment, we are meeting our planned milestones and Croatia remains our objective,” RMC Motorsport explained.

“From there, our current thinking would take us to Spain and Portugal, followed by the South American WRC events in the second part of the season, potentially with some additional rallies. However, the precise 2027 calendar has not yet been finalised, and we are working on that strategy now.

“The priority is not simply to start as early as possible, but to arrive at our first rally with a car that is properly developed, reliable and ready to compete.”

The team is yet to decide its driver line up, but has confirmed that discussions with “several world class” pilots and "talented younger" drivers. It also plans to develop its own engine based on an already homologated Group A unit.

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“Naturally, this is one of the most closely guarded aspects of the project at the moment. No final announcement has been made and, when the time is right, we will communicate our driver plans", the team said.

“Regarding the RMC Motorsport-RFEDA partnership, it is essential in many areas of the project, and of course, one of our shared objectives is to create opportunities for drivers with strong Spanish ties.”

That does not mean that we have to choose between an established top-level WRC driver and young Spanish talent. They can play different and complementary roles in the project, particularly when we consider development, testing and competition.”