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Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Doble clear of drama in Croft crashfest

Mikey Doble wins the finale at Croft as the BTCC title contenders all hit trouble

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Doble-BTCC.Croft.2026.03000.JPG

Photo by: JEP

Mikey Doble took victory in the British Touring Car Championship finale at Croft, a race in which all of the overall series contenders were involved in accidents.

The Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon star-in-the-making led all the way from reversed-grid pole position while, of the championship top four, Ash Sutton, Tom Ingram and Ricky Collard were all eliminated, and Dan Cammish finished a lapped last.

Doble had PMR Audi team-mate Aiden Moffat alongside him on the front row, but Doble had soft tyres while Moffat was on the hard rubber.

That didn’t prevent the Scot drawing alongside into the first corner, but Doble clung on in front.

Behind there was chaos. Ricky Collard gave Dan Cammish a chop up to the first corner of Clervaux, but Cammish kept his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium on the inside. Cammish, squeezed onto the kerb, got launched into Collard’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback as he landed.

Collard was knocked into a spin, and tagged Sutton’s Alliance Ford, which in turn speared into the CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon of Dan Rowbottom. Further back, Aron Taylor-Smith was hit into Lewis Selby and, with Collard and Taylor-Smith stranded, the safety car emerged.

At the restart, Moffat came under attack from the Excelr8 Hyundai of Tom Chilton, and a nudge from the Surrey veteran at Sunny sent the Audi wide, allowing Chilton into second and Gordon Shedden’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport into third.

From here the top three was settled, with Doble leading home Chilton and Shedden.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

It was a great comeback from Doble’s qualifying race catastrophe, where electrical problems struck while he was lying fourth. A new engine was fitted to the Audi for Sunday, and PMR plotted their top driver’s course – which included getting the hard tyres out of the way in race two.

“What a recovery, eh?” said the Surrey racer. “We had the pace in the car all weekend. It was so gutting that we couldn’t get what we deserved on Saturday. So the plan today was to aim for a race three win, and it went as we imagined it all the way through.”

Behind the three-time BTCC champion Shedden, Adam Morgan gradually closed up in his CPRL Mercedes, with Josh Cook – up from the back of the grid in his Speedworks Toyota – right on his bootlid. A five-second track-limits penalty for Morgan then reversed the order of this duo, with Cook moving up to fourth.

Some way adrift, Moffat did a good job to finish as the top runner on hard tyres in sixth, just about fending off a last-lap attack from the Restart Racing Hyundai of Chris Smiley.

Smiley’s team-mate Dan Lloyd was eighth, with Dexter Patterson (PMR Audi) and Rowbottom completing the top 10.

Smiley, Lloyd, Patterson and Rowbottom were also hit with 5s penalties for track limits, but their consecutive finishing positions meant this had no impact on their results.

Ingram’s Excelr8 Hyundai was taken out when he was the victim of some furious midfield jostling at the Jim Clark Esses. With Charles Rainford (WSR BMW) moving over on him, he was sent on a high-speed bounce backwards across the grass and into eventual retirement at the pits.

BTCC Croft - Race 3 results

RACE3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

27'53.037

       20
2 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 18

+2.502

27'55.539

 2.502     17
3 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+4.420

27'57.457

 1.918     15
4 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+5.880

27'58.917

 1.460     13
5 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 18

+10.316

28'03.353

 4.436     11
6 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+20.221

28'13.258

 9.905     10
7 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 18

+25.563

28'18.600

 5.342     9
8 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 18

+26.408

28'19.445

 0.845     8
9
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+27.703

28'20.740

 1.295     7
10 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 18

+28.483

28'21.520

 0.780     6
11
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+29.191

28'22.228

 0.708     5
12
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+31.272

28'24.309

 2.081     4
13
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+31.434

28'24.471

 0.162     3
14
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 18

+32.054

28'25.091

 0.620     2
15
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+32.288

28'25.325

 0.234     1
16
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 18

+33.580

28'26.617

 1.292      
17
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+53.254

28'46.291

 19.674      
dnf United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 17

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 13

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 9

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 6

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 0

 

     Retirement  
dnf Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 0

 

     Retirement  
View full results

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