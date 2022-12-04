Verstappen wins Autosport’s International Racing Driver of the Year

The Red Bull star scored a record-breaking 15 wins from 22 races in 2022 and clinched his second world title with four rounds to go.

Autosport readers have voted Verstappen the best racing driver of 2022, ahead of main F1 rival Charles Leclerc, IndyCar champion Will Power and Formula E title winner Stoffel Vandoorne.

Verstappen’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

“Thank you to all the fans who voted for me for the second time in a row, coming alongside my second world title in a row,” Verstappen said in a video message

“After a tricky start to the year it was a real team effort to turn it around. All the hard work of the team, including some people sitting with you at the awards tonight, all deserve a big thank you. Have a good night and see you on the track in 2023.”

The award, which has been running since 1982, is open to professional racing drivers competing at international level. It is the second consecutive time Verstappen has taken the accolade.

Former winners include F1 world champions Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Sebastian Vettel, while the British drivers on the honours list are Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton.

Other categories decided by fan voting include British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.

