Autosport Awards
Red Bull RB18 wins Autosport’s International Racing Car of the Year
The Red Bull RB18 Formula 1 contender has won Autosport’s 2022 International Racing Car of the Year Award presented by Blink Experience.
The RB18 helped Max Verstappen to his second world title with a record-breaking 15 grand prix wins from 22 races. Sergio Perez added two other victories as Red Bull scooped its sixth constructors’ crown.
Autosport readers have voted the RB18 the best racing car of 2022, ahead of the rival Ferrari F1-75, Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 Formula E title winner and BMW M4 GT3, which topped DTM.
Red Bull’s victory was announced on 4 December at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, with chief technical officer Adrian Newey on hand to receive the trophy from McLaren boss Zak Brown.
It is the sixth time a Red Bull has won the accolade, which was one of the first batch of Autosport Awards in 1982. Previous winners include the Porsche 956, McLaren MP4/4, Williams FW14B, Ferrari F2004, Brawn BGP 001 and Mercedes W11.
Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.
World Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, performs donuts on the grid in celebration
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, the Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement, Motorsport Promoter of the Year, and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games. Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future are awards that have returned for 2022.
