Red Bull RB16B wins Autosport’s 2021 International Racing Car of the Year

The RB16B helped Max Verstappen end Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton’s reign and become world champion. Red Bull won 11 of the 22 rounds in 2021 and narrowly missed out on the constructors’ title to Mercedes.

Autosport readers have voted the RB16B the best racing car of 2021, ahead of the rival Mercedes W12, Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 Formula E title winner and Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which dominated the World Endurance Championship and finished 1-2 in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Red Bull’s victory was announced on 6 February at the Autosport Awards, which returned to a live event at Grosvenor House on Park Lane following the online-only competition of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It is the first time a non-Mercedes has won the honour since 2013, when Red Bull won for its double title-winning RB9. Previous winners of the illustrious award include the Porsche 956, McLaren MP4/4, Williams FW14B, Ferrari F2004 and Brawn BGP 001.

PODCAST: Selecting the greatest racing car of all time:

Other categories decided by fan voting include International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

Further awards, decided by expert judging panels, include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, and the Pioneering and Innovation Award presented by Mahindra Racing incorporating the John Bolster Trophy for Technical Achievement. New awards for 2021 include the Gold Medal incorporating the Gregor Grant Award and Esports Team of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

To find out who our other Award winners are, go to autosport.com/awards.