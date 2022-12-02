Autosport and Bang & Olufsen team up for Moment of the Year Award

The luxury Danish audio brand has worked together with Autosport to select four of the season’s best moments and the winner, which will be decided by a panel of experts, will be announced at the Autosport Awards at Grosvenor House on Park Lane on 4 December.

There were plenty of candidates for the accolade and the final four come from the Formula 1 world championship and the NASCAR Cup Series:

de Vries scores points on F1 debut (11 September)

Brought in to replace the ill Alexander Albon at Williams during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Nyck de Vries made it into Q2 at Monza and then scored a superb ninth place on his F1 world championship debut.

Verstappen takes F1 season wins record (30 October)

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2022 F1 campaign. At October's Mexican GP, the Dutchman took his 14th victory of the season to break the single-season wins record, then added a 15th in the Abu Dhabi finale.

Chastain's wall ride at Martinsville (30 October)

Ross Chastain needed something incredible to make it into NASCAR Cup's Championship 4 showdown and his deliberate Martinsville 'wall ride' on the final lap gained him the places he required in dramatic style.

Russell's first grand prix victory (13 November)

George Russell performed strongly alongside Lewis Hamilton in his first season at Mercedes and was rewarded with a brilliant first F1 world championship GP victory in Brazil as the team finished 1-2 amid a tricky campaign.

The judging panel for the 2022 Moment of the Year presented by Bang & Olufsen includes Motorsport Network President and former F1 commentator James Allen, Bang & Olufsen CMO Kamel Ouadi, Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Tear and Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner.

Other prestigious awards on Sunday will include the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year, the Gold Medal for lifetime legacy, International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience and Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future.

To find out about the winners as they are revealed, go to autosport.com/awards