F1 Academy is set to be the feature of a new Netflix documentary series in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. The documentary is currently in production and will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 all-female single-seater season.



The multi-part documentary will feature all the drama of the series' fourteen races, giving fans an exclusive look at the personal stories of the drivers, their teams, and their families as they continue breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.



It is hoped the series will follow the success of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive and bring the Academy series to a new group of fans.



Managing Director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff, said: “We want to be the rocket fuel that drives female participation in our sport, both on and off the track. To have the F1 Academy docuseries launch globally with Netflix is not just a huge step forward in visibility for our mission, but also a resounding statement about the momentum and demand for women’s sport.



“We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women, and Netflix will open up F1 Academy to a global audience of existing and future fans.”



Reese Witherspoon added: “We started Hello Sunshine to change the narrative for women, and Susie Wolff and F1 Academy are doing just that by creating new opportunities in the thrilling world of motorsport. As these dynamic and fearless drivers break barriers behind the wheel, we are excited to partner with Netflix to tell the stories of these powerhouse leaders. What we know is that when we put women at the centre, people show up to watch.”

Start action, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing leads Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What is the release date for the F1 Academy Netflix documentary?

The release date for the F1 Academy Netflix series is yet to be announced, but fans have been told to expect the series in 2025. The documentary will feature the 2024 season and, if similar to Drive to Survive, could be expected around February or March.

Who will star in the F1 Academy Netflix series?

There is yet to be any confirmation on who will feature in the F1 Academy Netflix documentary although it is expected that we could potentially see from all fifteen of the drivers. There is also no doubt that Susie Wolff will be a key feature of the series.

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What is F1 Academy?

F1 Academy is an all-female single-seater series with support of Formula 1. The purpose is to develop young female drivers between 16-25 and support them into higher divisions including Formula 3 and Formula 2 and potentially into F1.



The series began in 2023 after the end of the W Series, which folded due to financial problems. F1 Academy is led by managing director Susie Wolff who previously forged a career in racing herself - competing in both Formula Renault and F3 before being signed as an F1 development driver for Williams. After her time in the driver’s seat she moved to management, becoming team principal of the Venturi Racing Formula E team.



The debut F1 Academy series was won by Marta Garcia for Prema Racing after she took seven wins and five further podiums. Her success saw her receive a fully-funded seat in the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship with Prema Racing, however, she then announced she would be joining Iron Dames as a partner to Doriane Pin - who is currently competing in the Mercedes F1 Academy seat.



In 2024 the full F1 Academy season will be broadcast in 160 countries and streamed on the series’ YouTube, X Channel and F1TV.



Each F1 team is supporting a driver, and the car is dressed in its corresponding livery. There are also some drivers with separate sponsors including Charlotte Tilbury, Puma and Tommy Hilfiger. The collaboration between the two series includes F1 Academy running exclusively on F1 grand prix weekends as support races.