F1 Academy Zandvoort

F1 Academy Zandvoort: Start time, how to watch and more

The F1 Academy Dutch Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit Zandvoort this weekend.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Start action, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing leads

Start action, Doriane Pin, PREMA Racing leads

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After a two-month break, F1 Academy is back with its fourth round in the Netherlands. The all-female single-seater series last took to the track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the first race won by Abbi Pulling and Chloe Chambers taking her maiden win in race two.  
 
Pulling will be looking to extend her championship lead this weekend after winning four of the first six races. The Alpine-sponsored driver is leading by 66 points ahead of Doriane Pin, with Haas’ Chambers sitting in third place. 

When is the F1 Academy Zandvoort round?

The fourth round of the F1 Academy – the Dutch Grand Prix - will take place at the Circuit Zandvoort. The event accompanies some of the F1 races this year, and will take place ahead of the top-tier race later in the day. 
 
Race 1: 
Date: Saturday 24 August 2024  
Start time: 4.05pm BST/ 5.05pm CEST/ 11.05am EST/ 8.05am PST 
 
Race 2: 
Date: Sunday 25 August 2024  
Start time: 9.40am BST/ 10.40am CEST/ 4.40am EST/ 1.40am PST 

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Chloe Chambers, Campos Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What are the full timings for the F1 Academy Zandvoort round?

Friday 23 August:  
Free Practice 1: 9.10am BST/ 10.10am CEST/ 4.10am EST/ 1.10am PST 
Free Practice 2: 4.30pm BST/ 5.30pm CEST/ 11.30am EST/ 8.30am PST 
 
Saturday 24 August:
Qualifying: 9.15am BST/ 10.15am CEST/ 4.15am EST/ 1.15am PST 
Race 1: 4.05pm BST/ 5.05pm CEST/ 11.05am EST/ 8.05am PST 
 
Sunday 25 August:
Race 2: 9.40am BST/ 10.40am CEST/ 4.40am EST/ 1.40am PST 

What is the weather forecast for the F1 Academy’s Zandvoort round?

There is a warning for strong winds in Zandvoort for the F1 Academy Dutch GP. It’s expected to be a wet weekend, which should hopefully dry before the second race on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler compared to the previous race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which saw temperatures reach almost 30°C/86 Fahrenheit. 
 
Friday 23 August:  
 
The first F1 Academy practice session will see strong winds and a slight chance of rain throughout the 40 minutes. Temperatures are forecast to reach 20°C/68 Fahrenheit although it should feel around 23°C/73.4 Fahrenheit with high humidity levels of 81%.   
 
There’s a brighter outlook for the second practice when the clouds will clear, and it should become sunny. No rain is forecast for the session, but the strong breeze will continue from the west. It will be slightly warmer reaching 21°C/ 69.8 Fahrenheit. 
 
Saturday 24 August:  
 
The qualifying session has a high chance of rain with a moderate southerly breeze. The winds could make turns 13 and 14 harder to navigate as gusts hit the track, with turns 1 and 7 also affected as drivers turn into the winds. The light rain will produce cooler temperatures of 19°C/ 66.2 Fahrenheit.  
The first race is forecast to experience heavy rain, but the breeze should reduce and become gentler. Temperatures will be a cool 18°C/ 64.4 Fahrenheit. 
 
Sunday 25 August: 
 
The second F1 Academy race on Sunday should see sunny intervals but will remain overcast. There is no chance of rain, but it will be cooler at 17°C/ 62.6 Fahrenheit.  

Bianca Bustamante, ART Grand Prix

Bianca Bustamante, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Where is the F1 Academy Zandvoort round being held?

The F1 Academy Dutch Grand Prix is being held at the Circuit Zandvoort to accompany the main Formula 1 race. The circuit has hosted the top-tier motorsport series since 1952 but stopped in 1985 after the company that ran the track went out of business. The Circuit Zandvoort was set to return to the F1 calendar in 2020 but was delayed a year following the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the second time an all-female single-seater event is being held at the track after the W Series visited Zandvoort in 2021.  
 
The Circuit Zandvoort had previously hosted the W Series in 2021, which was won by Alice Powell, who finished second in the championship. 

F1 Academy Barcelona results

The F1 Academy last raced in Spain between the 21-23 June 2024. Pulling secured her fourth consecutive victory. The Alpine driver fought off a brief fight from Tommy Hilfiger's Nerea Marti at turn one to build a lead of 4.7 seconds ahead of the rest of the grid.  
 
Pin – who started in fourth – struggled with the start, resulting in her dropping all the way down to 12th place. Maya Weug and Lola Lovinfosse collided with Amna Al Quabaisi, leaving the RB and Charlotte Tilbury drivers stuck in the gravel, which triggered a lengthy safety car. 
 
Race 1 results:  
 
Pos. Driver Team Sponsor Time
1 Abbi Pulling  Rodin Motorsport  Alpine  30:12.693 
2 Nerea Marti   Campos Racing   Tommy Hilfiger   30:17.421 
3 Chloe Chambers  Campos Racing  Haas  30:18.156 
4 Bianca Bustamante  ART Grand Prix  McLaren  30:18.554 
5 Hamda Al Qubaisi  MP Motorsport  Red Bull Racing  30:20.948 
6 Emely de Heus  MP Motorsport  Red Bull Ford  30:25.058 
7 Doriane Pin  PREMA Racing  Mercedes  30:28.504 
8 Jessica Edgar  Rodin Motorsport  American Express  30:29.393 
9 Tina Hausmann  PREMA Racing  Aston Martin  30:33.050 
10 Lia Block  ART Grand Prix  Williams  30:33.888 
11 Lola Lovinfosse  Rodin Motorsport  Charlotte Tilbury  30:34.286 
12 Carrie Schreiner  Campos Racing  Sauber  30:36.000 
13 Aurelia Nobels  ART Grand Prix  Puma  30:36.433 
- Maya Weug  PREMA Racing  Ferrari  OUT 
- Amna Al Qubaisi  MP Motorsport  RB  OUT 

In the second race Chambers claimed her maiden win, dominating the race with a 6.6 second lead ahead of championship leader Pulling. The Brit lost her lead at the first corner and was unable to catch the American.  
 
Mercedes driver Pin struggled with her start again, dropping from third to sixth in the first lap. Bianca Bustamante and Jessica Edgar were given five second penalties, with the McLaren driver receiving hers for a false start and the American Express driver’s given for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. 
Race 2 results:

 
Pos. Driver Team Sponsor Time
1 Chloe Chambers  Campos Racing  Haas  27:50.857 
2 Abbi Pulling  Rodin Motorsport  Alpine  27:57.552 
3 Hamda Al Qubaisi  MP Motorsport  Red Bull Racing  27:57.874 
4 Nerea Marti   Campos Racing   Tommy Hilfiger   28:00.219 
5 Doriane Pin  PREMA Racing  Mercedes  28:00.663 
6 Lia Block  ART Grand Prix  Williams  28:06.279 
7 Bianca Bustamante  ART Grand Prix  McLaren  28:06.317 
8 Tina Hausmann  PREMA Racing  Aston Martin  28:12.870 
9 Lola Lovinfosse  Rodin Motorsport  Charlotte Tilbury  28:15.882 
10 Emely de Heus  MP Motorsport  Red Bull Ford  28:16.660 
11 Carrie Schreiner  Campos Racing  Sauber  28:17.598 
12 Amna Al Qubaisi  MP Motorsport  RB  28:18.521 
13 Maya Weug  PREMA Racing  PREMA Racing  28:19.368 
14 Aurelia Nobels  ART Grand Prix  Puma  28:20.861 
15 Jessica Edgar  Rodin Motorsport  American Express  28:28.668 
 

