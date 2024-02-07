Collards join forces at Barwell in British GT title tilt
Father-and-son duo Rob and Ricky Collard will team up together for an assault on the British GT Championship this season at the wheel of a Barwell Motorsport-run Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
The Collard and Collard British GT entry for 2024
Photo by: Barwell Motorsport
