All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
British GT

Adam joins Blackthorn for British GT assault in new Aston Martin

Four-time British GT champion Jonny Adam will remain in the championship for another season after joining fledgling team Blackthorn to race the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
l1_4-JA-1MDH0479

The 39-year-old Scot is one of the most successful drivers in the championship's history.

He first claimed the overall British GT3 title in 2015 with Beechdean and followed up with success for TF Sport in 2016 and 2019. He also notched a further crown in 2018 with Optimum Motorsport.

The Aston Martin factory driver jointly holds the record for the most overall wins in the series and will partner Giacomo Petrobelli for Blackthorn’s first full-time campaign in the championship this term.

The squad was founded in 2022 by Dan Jeal and David McDonald and has become an Aston Martin partner team. Blackthorn made its British GT debut last season in a one-off outing at the Silverstone three-hour event with Claude Bovet partnering McDonald.

“I’ve never worked with them before but I was out with them last week in Portimao and already it’s a nice relationship,” said Adam, who raced with James Cottingham in a 2 Seas Mercedes-AMG last year, taking three wins and emerging as championship contenders.

“They seem like a good bunch of people and they have big aspirations to do a good job. I’m excited to come back.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing with new teams. This will be my fifth team in British GT and in the past I’ve always done a reasonably good job.

“I’ve known Giacomo for a good few years now. I’ve worked with him but I’ve never actually raced with him. He has done a little bit in the championship but it’s nice he’s doing a full programme.”

Italian Petrobelli is a former regular in the Blancpain Endurance Series, taking third in the 2012 Pro-Am rankings in a Ferrari.

He previously made two appearances in British GT, both aboard a TF Sport-run Vantage at Silverstone in 2020 and 2021.

“I am really looking forward to being back in British GT with Aston Martin and Blackthorn, and to have Jonny as a team-mate,” said Petrobelli.

“It looks like the championship has become even more competitive since I last drove in it, with lots of fast Ams and factory drivers, but we are hoping to be fighting at the front.”

Blackthorn will also run a second Vantage for Silver-Am pairing Josh Rowledge and Matt Topham.

Rowledge, the 2022 Ginetta Junior champion, made his British GT debut last season in a DTO Motorsport-run McLaren Artura GT4, in which he took four podiums.

Topham, meanwhile, finished as runner-up in the GT4 class in 2022 alongside Darren Turner and also made three GT3 appearances with Enduro Motorsport last term in both the older Vantage and McLaren 720S.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Porsche ace Smalley to make British GT debut with Garage 59 McLaren

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Porsche ace Smalley to make British GT debut with Garage 59 McLaren

Porsche ace Smalley to make British GT debut with Garage 59 McLaren

National
Porsche ace Smalley to make British GT debut with Garage 59 McLaren Porsche ace Smalley to make British GT debut with Garage 59 McLaren
DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault

DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault

National
DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault DTM champion Gotz, Keen join 2 Seas for British GT assault
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Latest news

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk” Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe