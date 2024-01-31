Marciello remains in British GT as RAM switches to BMW

The Silverstone-based squad has used Mercedes machinery since it joined the British GT Championship in 2015, but that will change after a decade as it switches from a Mercedes-AMG to a BMW M4 GT3.

During the off-season, Marciello – who is widely considered one of the top GT drivers in the world – moved from being a factory Mercedes driver after six years to join the works BMW outfit and its line-up in the top-tier Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

Racing the Mercedes-AMG GT3 as a works driver from the beginning of 2018, the Italian won multiple titles in GT World Challenge Europe, clinched the 2022 GT Masters championship and added outright wins in the Spa 24 Hours and FIA GT World Cup at Macau to his illustrious CV.

He defended his FIA GT World Cup title in 2023 with a dominant Macau win on his Mercedes swansong.

“I’m really happy to be back in British GT with John and RAM Racing,” said Marciello, who made his British GT debut last year.

“It’s a big year ahead, being my first as a BMW works driver, and there’s a lot to learn.

“It will be a big challenge for myself and the team to switch car from the Mercedes-AMG to the BMW M4 GT3, and to find the right set-ups for the tracks.

“We had a good season overall last year, and we already know the areas where we can improve, so I’m expecting big things for us in British GT this season.”

Photo by: JEP Marciello and Ferguson won at Snetterton last year in RAM-run Mercedes

The BMW M4 also had success last term in British GT, with the same model winning the GT3 title in the hands of Dan Harper and Darren Leung.

Ferguson, meanwhile, continues in British GT for a fourth successive season, his third in GT3, having taken a win at Snetterton and seventh in the 2023 standings alongside Marciello.

“This is a big year for RAM Racing, and I feel we’re in a great position to hit the ground running,” said Ferguson.

“Last year was a big rebuild, working toward being back with two cars for 2024, and the decision to switch to the BMW is logical.

“The M4 showed how strong it was by winning the championship last season, and it will be a force to be reckoned with again this year.

“To keep Lello alongside me is a huge bonus. He’s the best GT3 driver in the world and we were working so well together by the end of last year that going the extra mile to ensure the partnership continued made a lot of sense.”