Previous / UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
WRC / Rally Belgium News

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

By:

M-Sport World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help victims of the devastating floods that have hit Belgium ahead of next week’s Rally Ypres.

WRC stars join forces to help flood victims

Regions of Belgium and Germany have been ravaged by some of the heaviest rainfall recorded last month, resulting in flash floods that have destroyed communities and claimed more than 200 lives. It is estimated that the cost of recovery will run into billions of euros.

Given the plight that faces parts of Belgium, Fourmaux has called on the WRC family to help raise funds for those affected by the flood ahead of next week’s Rally Ypres. 

It is the first time the famous Belgian rally will host a WRC event after COVID-19 forced its cancelation last year. 

“As I want to do more for Belgium people, I started a crowdfunding campaign to help them,” Fourmaux posted on Twitter. 

“There is nothing the WRC family can't do and I hope you will join me! Donation goes to Red Cross Belgium.”

Fourmaux also rewarded one of the many volunteers that has helped flood victims in the aftermath of the disaster, with a passenger ride during his Rally Ypres pre-event test.

 

Fellow WRC rookie Oliver Solberg has also joined forces to help the campaign, offering a pair of his driving gloves and cap to a selected individual that either shares the link to the fundraising page or donates to the fund. 

“As an extra incentive I will give away a bundle of things including my driving gloves, a cap and more to one random kind person who donates and shares this tweet,” posted Solberg. 

“Together the WRC community can come together to help those in need.”

Rally Ypres is scheduled to begin next Friday. 

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar

UK among six events bidding to join 2022 WRC calendar
