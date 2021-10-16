Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Spain News

WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

By:

Thierry Neuville completed a clean sweep of World Rally Championship stage wins on Saturday morning to further extend his Rally Spain lead over Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

The Hyundai driver delivered a faultless drive in at times tricky foggy conditions to transform his 0.7 seconds overnight lead to a 9.0s advantage over Evans.

While Evans was unable to compete with Neuville, the Welshman remains comfortably ahead of title rival Sebastien Ogier, who could wrap up an eighth crown this weekend if he outscores Evans by six points.

Ogier appears out of contention for the lead some 32.0s adrift, but a resurgent Hyundai of Dani Sordo is breathing down his neck, only 0.2s behind as the battle for final podium spot intensified.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera survived a huge scare on the final stage to maintain fifth overall ahead of M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux, who came within 1.7s of notching up a second career stage win.

Oliver Solberg and Nil Solans climbed to seventh and eighth after Gus Greensmith hit trouble on the final stage of the morning.

Heavy fog and a damp road surface greeted the drivers for the opening stage of the day, but it failed to halt Neuville’s charge.

Continuing his pace from Friday, the Belgian chalked up his fifth stage win of the rally to date, edging Evans by 1.7s, extending his overall lead to 2.4s.

“Conditions are much dirtier than expected and the visibility in some places was less than before,” said Neuville. “Not so easy, but we had a good stage.”

While the gap to Neuville was small, Evans felt he was “too careful and just not committed enough” in the stage.

The improving Rovanpera was third fastest ahead of Ogier, who seemed much more comfortable behind the wheel of his Yaris, having battled with understeer and the new Pirelli hard compound tyres yesterday.

"The car is better now and I can trust it,” said Ogier. “I think it will be better today, so I am more happy.”

Ogier’s run eased the pressure he was coming under from Sordo, who dropped 0.9s to the Frenchman.

Neuville threw done a gauntlet to Evans on the next stage, held under blue skies and clear conditions, blitzing the test to chalk up another win.

Crucially he was 4.3s faster than nearest rival Evans, further extending his overall lead to 6.7s, while the latter lost 1.4s to title rival Ogier.

However, arguably the drive of the stage belonged to M-Sport’s Fourmaux, who was only denied a stage win by Neuville, who pipped the Frenchman by 1.7s.

Neuville extended his unbeaten run of stage wins that stretches back to Friday’s Stage 4 on the mornings final test, but he was made to work hard for the fastest time by team-mate Sordo.

In the end, Neuville pipped the Spaniard by 0.2s as the latter heaped pressure on Ogier in the battle for third overall.

Evans set the third fastest time but dropped 2.3s to Neuville as Friday’s early leader struggled to match the Hyundai’s.

“I’m still struggling a bit with the car rotation,” said Evans. “I just can't get on the power early enough and hold my line, so we need to work on that."

While the battle at the front was intense, there was plenty of drama behind as Rovanpera emerged unscathed from a huge moment that went unseen by television cameras.

“We had a puncture on the previous one, so I didn't want to take any big risks on the cuts,” said Rovanpera. “We had a huge moment on the stage - maybe one of the biggest I have ever had - so we were lucky to escape that one.”

Earlier in the stage, Greensmith suffered a left rear puncture resulting in the M-Sport driver running on a rim for a large chunk of the test, dropping more than a minute and two spots on the overall leaderboard.

The crews will repeat the morning stages this afternoon before taking in a short blast around a spectator stage at host city Salou to conclude the day.

Cla Driver/Codriver Gap
1 William Creighton
Liam Regan		  
2 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston		 8'06.900
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		38'49.600
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		38'56.300
5 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		39'15.300
6 Spain Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera 		39'21.500
7 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		39'36.000
8 France Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria		 40'09.400
9 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Chris Patterson 		40'44.100
10 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Craig Drew 		41'14.800
11 Spain Nil Solans
Spain Marc Marti 		41'45.200
12 France Eric Camilli
France Maxime Vilmot 		43'52.500
13 Finland Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen 		44'03.200
14 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov		 44'07.500
15 Spain Pepe Lopez
Borja Rozada 		44'19.700
16 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Mikko Markkula 		44'24.100
17 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		44'24.600
18 Erik Cais
Jindřiška Žáková		 44'32.000
19 Bolivia Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian 		44'43.300
20 Chris Ingram
Ross Whittock		 44'53.000
21 Jan Solans
Rodrigo Sanjuan		 45'15.100
22 Finland Jari Huttunen
Mikko Lukka 		45'31.800
23 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		45'36.000
24 Josh McErlean
James Fulton		 46'03.500
25 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani		 46'55.900
26 France Emmanuel Guigou
Florian Barral		 47'09.900
27 Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer		 48'02.000
28 Mikko Heikkilä
Topi Luhtinen		 48'21.400
29 France Armando Pereira
France Remi Tutelaire 		48'42.500
30 Georg Linnamäe
United Kingdom James Morgan 		48'48.900
31 United Kingdom Neil Simpson
Michael Gibson 		49'15.800
32 Antonio Forné
Axel Coronado		 49'17.800
33 Fabrizio Zaldivar
Spain Carlos del Barrio 		49'23.100
34 France Pierre Ragues
Julien Pesenti		 49'43.600
35 Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame		 50'05.500
36 Sebastian Perez
Gary McElhinney		 50'35.600
37 Sami Pajari
Finland Marko Salminen 		50'39.200
38 Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk		 51'05.700
39 Lauri Joona
Finland Mikael Korhonen 		51'14.400
40 Freddie Milne
Patrick Walsh		 51'15.700
41 France Philippe Baffoun
France Marine Delon 		52'32.900
42 Ireland Pauric Duffy
Jeff Case		 52'57.300
43 Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron		 53'47.700
44 United Kingdom Jon Armstrong
United Kingdom Phil Hall 		55'51.300
45 Juan Antonio
Nerea Campos		 57'09.500
46 Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Diego Sanjuan		 57'10.800
47 José Michelena
Raúl Edeso		 57'35.600
48 Juan José
José Alfredo		 57'50.200
49 Mats Andersson
Jörgen Jonsson		 59'12.700
50 Andrea Zucconi
Paolo Zanini		 59'41.600
51 Adriá Serratosa
Enric Bellver		 1:00'06.200
52 Alain Cusimano
Sylvain Kukulka		 1:00'10.000
53 Fabio Peruzzo
Nicola Terrassan		 1:05'49.100
54 Paolo Raviglione
Vincenzo Torricelli		 1:07'53.200
View full results
