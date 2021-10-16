Tickets Subscribe
Previous / WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC / Rally Spain Stage report

WRC Spain: Neuville in command as Ogier fights back

By:

Thierry Neuville has emerged as the firm favourite to win the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship following a dominant Saturday at Rally Spain.

WRC Spain: Neuville in command as Ogier fights back

The Hyundai driver was untouchable at times winning six of the day’s seven stages on Spain’s fast tarmac roads to pull 16.4s clear of Toyota’s Elfyn Evans heading into Sunday’s final four stages.

After winning Stage 4 on Friday afternoon, Neuville rattled off eight consecutive stage wins before championship leader Ogier ended the streak on Stage 12. 

Evans ended the day in comfortable second crucially 22.3s ahead of championship leader Ogier, where the Welshman needs to stay to take the title fight to the final round at Italy’s Rally Monza.

While set-up tweaks backfired for Evans, wholesale changes to Ogier’s Yaris had the opposite effect as the seven-time champion eased away from Hyundai’s Dani Sordo in the battle for third.

However, a stall on the final spectator stage on the Salou streets left Ogier only 1.2s ahead of fourth-placed Sordo. 

Kalle Rovanpera completed Saturday in fifth with Gus Greensmith jumping Oliver Solberg on the final test to grab sixth overall, after M-Sport’s Adrien Fourmaux hit trouble.  

Despite facing a much dirtier road due to gravel being pulled onto the surface from the cuts, Neuville’s relentless pace continued, winning Stage 10 by 1.4s from an improving Ogier.

"It isn't easy at all, especially in this one, said Neuville. “The road was much more dirty than the information I had. Obviously we are tenth on the road, so the conditions are changing quite a lot."

Ogier issued a response to the challenge posed by Sordo in the fight for third overall, taking 3.0s out of his local rival to open up the gap between the pair.

"I tried a bit harder for sure, said Ogier. “I have a new set-up with the car and it's a little bit better."

Evans was only third fastest, dropping 2.1s to Neuville as the gap to the lead extended out to 11.1s. 

"Some things are better, some things are not so good to be honest,” said Evans. “We're struggling in a few areas.”

Ogier’s improved speed was evident once again in Stage 11 as he and Neuville clocked identical times to share the stage win.

The time for Ogier eased the gap back to Sordo after taking another 2.4s from the Spaniard.

Ogier’s time came despite catching Fourmaux, who suffered a drama in the stage. The M-Sport driver clipped a barrier which sent him into half spin, damaging his front left. After losing seven minutes changing the wheel, he eventually trundled to the stage end.   

At the front, Neuville continued to pull away from Evans, who was 1.6s shy of the rally leader.

Ogier ended Neuville’s run of eight consecutive stage wins by taking out Stage 12. a second pass through the longest stage of the rally.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Making the most of several set-up changes, the Frenchman laid down an impressive time, 1.2s faster than Neuville. Sordo reached the stage end with the third fastest time but was concerned by Ogier’s pace. 

"It's a little bit hard this afternoon, said Sordo. “We started to have 'Sebastien Ogier mode' - he is pushing. “We tried to push as well, but this afternoon he is taking a little bit of time. For me, in this stage I did my maximum so I am quite happy.”

Evans lost more time as his decision to alter the set-up on his Yaris backfired. 

"It's been a frustrating afternoon." said Evans. “We gambled to try and change some stuff to improve the car for the afternoon, but it didn't work unfortunately and we've gone in the opposite direction.”

The returning Takamoto Katsuta after his retirement yesterday showed signs confidence in his Yaris was coming back by clocking the fifth fastest time.

However, there was drama for both M-Sport runners as Fourmaux could only complete the stage with a two-wheel drive Fiesta after being forced to remove a driveshaft following his incident on the previous test. Team-mate Greensmith lost time due to a sensor issue on his Fiesta.   

Neuville closed out the day with a sixth stage win in front of a bumper crowd on the spectator stage in Salou.

Neuville was 0.8s faster than Sordo with Evans third quickest, albeit 2.2s slower than the rally leader.

The technical street stage provide plenty of drama as Ogier, Solberg and Nil Solans stalled their cars. The incidents caused Ogier to lose 6.5s, while Solberg dropped from sixth to seventh in the standings.   

Rally Spain concludes on Sunday with crews set to face four more stages. 

Cla Driver/Codriver Total Time Gap
1 William Creighton
Liam Regan 		1:29'02.900  
2 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston 		1:31'22.500 2'19.600
3 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		2:01'22.100 32'19.200
4 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		2:01'36.300 32'33.400
5 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		2:01'54.300 32'51.400
6 Spain Dani Sordo
Candido Carrera 		2:02'01.200 32'58.300
7 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		2:02'31.700 33'28.800
8 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Craig Drew 		2:04'34.900 35'32.000
9 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Chris Patterson 		2:05'02.900 36'00.000
10 Spain Nil Solans
Spain Marc Marti 		2:05'09.500 36'06.600
11 France Eric Camilli
France Maxime Vilmot 		2:09'09.800 40'06.900
12 Russian Federation Nikolay Gryazin
Konstantin Aleksandrov 		2:09'18.400 40'15.500
13 Finland Emil Lindholm
Reeta Hämäläinen 		2:09'28.600 40'25.700
14 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Mikko Markkula 		2:09'35.700 40'32.800
15 Erik Cais
Jindřiška Žáková 		2:09'59.100 40'56.200
16 Spain Pepe Lopez
Borja Rozada 		2:09'59.900 40'57.000
17 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		2:10'00.800 40'57.900
18 Bolivia Marco Bulacia
Argentina Marcelo Der Ohannesian 		2:10'03.000 41'00.100
19 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		2:11'00.500 41'57.600
20 Josh McErlean
James Fulton 		2:12'14.800 43'11.900
21 Chris Ingram
Ross Whittock 		2:12'44.600 43'41.700
22 France Adrien Fourmaux
Alexandre Coria 		2:13'17.200 44'14.300
23 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani 		2:13'48.500 44'45.600
24 France Emmanuel Guigou
Florian Barral 		2:14'16.500 45'13.600
25 Georg Linnamäe
United Kingdom James Morgan 		2:15'09.700 46'06.800
26 Armin Kremer
Ella Kremer 		2:15'51.200 46'48.300
27 Fabrizio Zaldivar
Spain Carlos del Barrio 		2:17'21.000 48'18.100
28 United Kingdom Neil Simpson
Michael Gibson 		2:17'45.500 48'42.600
29 Mauro Miele
Luca Beltrame 		2:18'05.300 49'02.400
30 France Pierre Ragues
Julien Pesenti 		2:18'07.000 49'04.100
31 France Armando Pereira
France Remi Tutelaire 		2:18'40.600 49'37.700
32 Sebastian Perez
Gary McElhinney 		2:19'12.900 50'10.000
33 Sami Pajari
Finland Marko Salminen 		2:20'13.900 51'11.000
34 Lauri Joona
Finland Mikael Korhonen 		2:20'29.600 51'26.700
35 Robert Virves
Aleks Lesk 		2:21'06.900 52'04.000
36 France Philippe Baffoun
France Marine Delon 		2:22'02.200 52'59.300
37 Ireland Pauric Duffy
Jeff Case 		2:22'47.800 53'44.900
38 Yanis Desangles
Nicolas Theron 		2:24'34.100 55'31.200
39 Alain Cusimano
Sylvain Kukulka 		2:28'47.700 59'44.800
40 Juan Antonio
Nerea Campos 		2:29'41.400 1:00'38.500
41 Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz
Diego Sanjuan 		2:30'12.000 1:01'09.100
42 Juan José
José Alfredo 		2:30'23.900 1:01'21.000
43 Mats Andersson
Jörgen Jonsson 		2:32'05.600 1:03'02.700
44 Adriá Serratosa
Enric Bellver 		2:32'17.900 1:03'15.000
45 Andrea Zucconi
Paolo Zanini 		2:34'06.300 1:05'03.400
46 José Michelena
Raúl Edeso 		2:38'26.300 1:09'23.400
47 Paolo Raviglione
Vincenzo Torricelli 		2:46'44.400 1:17'41.500
48 Fabio Peruzzo
Nicola Terrassan 		2:48'27.300 1:19'24.400
View full results
shares
comments

