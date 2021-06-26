Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife
WRC / Rally Kenya Stage report

WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

By:

Thierry Neuville further extended his World Rally Championship Safari Rally lead after surviving a rain storm that wreaked havoc on the day’s final stage, denting Ott Tanak’s podium hopes.

WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

Neuville produced a measured drive in his Hyundai Motorsport i20 over the afternoon’s first two stages, extending his rally lead over Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta to 35 seconds.

However, just when the drivers appeared to be finding their feet on Kenya’s tough gravel roads, heavy rain hit, punishing the latter runners on the final 31.04km stage.

Neuville took risks, and while he lost 35.1s to stage winner Dani Sordo (Hyundai), he in fact ended the day with a 57.4s overall lead over Katsuta, but the complexion of the podium changed dramatically. 

Sebastien Ogier claimed third from Ott Tanak after the Hyundai driver was forced to stop to clear his misted up windscreen, and lost a minute in the process.

Ogier is now only 18.1s behind team-mate Katsuta, but more importantly 1m05.7s ahead of Tanak.

M-Sport’s Gus Greensmith ended the day fifth, and within reach of Tanak, while team-mate Adrien Fourmaux was sixth. Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans and Sordo completed all six stages today under restart regulations after retiring on Friday.    

Ogier began the afternoon where he left off claiming his third straight stage win as the crews navigated through the Elmenteita stage for the second time today.

The Frenchman was 2.1s faster than Tanak on stage 11 while rally leader Neuville was 1.4s further back after he lost five seconds by braking to avoid a zebra in the middle of the road.

Incredibly it was the second time zebras interrupted his run on the stage having appeared at roughly the same point during the first run through the test.

"I had a nice clean stage, but I had to brake in the longest straight of the stage to avoid the zebra in the middle of the road. Other than that, it was a nice clean run,” said a frustrated Neuville.  

Despite losing time to wildlife, Neuville increased his lead over Katsuta, who continued to lose time to Tanak and Ogier and the battle for the podium places tightened once again.

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Daniel Barritt, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Tanak scored his first stage win of the event after he mastered stage 12 ending Ogier’s run of win, pipping the Frenchman by a second.

Crucially the Estonian took a sizeable chunk out of the margin between him and second overall as Katsuta dropped 7.8s to his Hyundai rival. The gap between the pair was cut to 14.5s. 

M-Sport’s Greensmith produced his best drive of the rally to secure the third fastest stage time, only 5.1s adrift of Tanak. 

Rally leader Neuville was fourth quickest and increased his overall lead, finishing the stage under darkened skies as rain threatened to add a further challenge to proceedings.

The threat soon turned into reality as a couple of cloudbursts drenched large sections of the final stage of the loop, causing havoc for the leading contenders.

Sordo, Evans, Fourmaux and Rovanpera escaped the worst of the conditions and finished in that order on the timesheets.

Ogier emerged the best of the runners that copped the slippery roads, and despite being 24.6s off the pace, he actually vaulted ahead of Tanak to third overall. 

Tanak was left to rue a broken drivers side heated windscreen which required the Hyundai driver to stop, get out, and clean the windscreen to improve his visibility. 

"My side of the screen was not working. I couldn't see. It's amazing - the quality is amazing,” said Tanak.

Katsuta also haemorrhaged time during the stage he described as “scary” but managed to hold onto second overall.

"Very scary! I never feel that kind of feeling. In the beginning it was okay, but suddenly a storm came and in the rain I couldn't see anything,” said Katsuta.

Fifth-placed Greensmith was less lucky as he suffered an off but was fortunate to recover and reach the stage end.

The rally concludes on Sunday with a further five stages, beginning at 0526 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

Previous article

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

23 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

37 min
5
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

7 h
Latest news
WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

27m
WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

6 h
Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month
WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

19 h
WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

22 h
WRC Safari: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville leads Katsuta as drama strikes Rovanpera

Jun 25, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month Rally Kenya
WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Trending Today

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Bottas and Hamilton

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen wants to "print out" proof rear wing led to Red Bull gains

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win
W Series W Series

W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

Latest news

WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month
WRC WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.