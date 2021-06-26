Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally Kenya Stage report

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

By:

Thierry Neuville extended his Safari Rally lead over Takamoto Katsuta despite World Rally Championship crews having to avoid several brushes with zebras on the morning stages.

WRC Safari: Neuville extends lead over Katsuta after brush with wildlife

The Hyundai driver kicked off the day with his fourth stage win before Sebastien Ogier took the spoils in the following two tests as the Toyota driver continued to edge closer to the podium battle.

Neuville’s stage win came despite a close call with zebras as wildlife became a factor for all the crews with several drivers having to brake hard to avoid animals on the trio of fast and open stages.

After successfully competing the morning loop, Neuville has extended his rally lead to 28.1s over Toyota’s Katsuta, who produced a measured drive as the Japanese driver goes in search of a maiden WRC podium.

Hyundai’s Ott Tanak ended the morning in third, 56.2s adrift of Neuville, but the Estonian saw the gap back to Ogier close to 37.6s as the reigning world champion stepped up his push.

M-Sport Ford’s duo Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux remain in the hunt in fifth and sixth respectively.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Toyota duo Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans along with Hyundai’s Dani Sordo all returned to action under restart rules after retiring from Friday’s action.

The day began with the fast open 14.67km Elmenteita stage held on the African plains that posed plenty of challenges and a brush with the local wildlife.

Rally leader Neuville extended his advantage by winning the test but it wasn’t without a heart stopping moment when he came across a group of zebras on the road that scattered just in time, thanks to the services of the camera helicopter.

Team-mate Tanak also came across a zebra on his pass through the stage which resulted in him hitting the brakes hard to avoid a potential incident.

In the end, Neuville took the win by 0.9s from Ogier, while Tanak was third fastest ahead of Katsuta and Greensmith.

Ogier continued to claw back time on the top three as he stepped up his push to join the podium fight by winning stage 9.

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The smooth roads of the 20.33km Soysambu test allowed drivers a rare opportunity to push a bit harder, but again they had to be on their toes to avoid the wildlife.

Ogier clocked the best time but had to brake for zebra and gazelle but was still 4.2s faster than the impressive Fourmaux, who produced his best drive of the rally to date.

"I tried to drive clean. I had a lot of animals in the stage and I had to brake a lot for zebra and gazelle,” said Ogier.

Neuville and Tanak both dropped time to Ogier finishing third and fourth respectively on the stage although the former did extend his lead over Katsuta to 28.9s, as the Toyota pilot lost time trying to avoid a zebra.

“I lost quite a lot of time to zebras, but nice to see them on the stage. It’s a good safari park,” said Katsuta.

Ogier notched up his third stage win of the event in the final test of the morning, a tough 31.04km run through the Sleeping Warrior roads, that featured a particularly nasty rocky section towards the end.

The Frenchman was 5.9s faster than Tanak with Katsuta claws back some time on Neuville, who was 10.s off the pace.

After an impressive run on the previous stage, Forumaux’s charge was halted after losing the roof vent on his Ford Fiesta, resulting in clouds of dust entering the cabin reducing his visibility.

"It was really difficult with the dust inside the car. It was difficult to see where the road was,” said Fourmaux.

The field will run through the three stages again this afternoon to complete the day’s action.

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Autosport Plus
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

