Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win Next / Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches history making world title with victory

Kalle Rovanpera has become the youngest ever world rally champion after claiming a dominant sixth win of the season at Rally New Zealand.

Tom Howard
By:

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen secured a maiden world crown with a faultless run across the four days of competition on New Zealand’s famous gravel roads that rejoined the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2012.

The pair took the win by 34.6 seconds from Toyota team-mate and outgoing world champion Sebastien Ogier, while Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, Rovanpera’s chief title rival, finished third, 48.5s adrift. A fifth victory from starting first on the road, joins the Finn’s triumphs in Sweden, Croatia, Portugal, Kenya and Estonia.

Rovanpera ultimately sealed the world championship by claiming the rally ending powerstage in style, which put the title out of reach for Tanak with rounds in Spain and Japan to come.

The success means Rovanpera, who turned 22-years-old on Saturday, takes over the mantle of youngest ever world champion from the late Colin McRae, who won the title in 1995, then aged 27. Rovanpera also ended Finland’s 20-year wait for a world champion since Marcus Gronholm's second world title in 2002.

Changeable weather reduced the disadvantage of starting first on the road on Friday as Rovanpera ended the day’s six stages sitting fourth, 7.2s adrift of rally leader Tanak. Although, the latter would lose the lead to Toyota’s Elfyn Evans due to a 5s hybrid boost infringement.

Rovanpera was also hit with a similar sanction that pushed him 12.2s behind Evans at the start of Saturday. However, the Finn once again showcased his skills in treacherous wet conditions to leapfrog Ogier to claim third after the day’s first stage, before claiming the lead by Stage 9.

Rovanpera’s assent to the lead was helped by the demise of Evans, who rolled his Toyota GR Yaris in Stage 9. Despite reaching Saturday’s mid-point service with a heavily damaged car, the FIA ruled that the roll cage damage was too severe to repair.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Two more stage wins followed for Rovanpera on Saturday afternoon as the Toyota driver, celebrating his 22nd birthday, swept to a 29s advantage over Ogier heading into Sunday’s final four stages.

Rovanpera continued to push across those last tests before wrapping up the win and title in style by winning the spectator friendly powerstage held in front of thousands of fans.

Ogier was left to settle for second on his return to the championship for the first time since June’s Safari Rally Kenya, with the podium his second of the season.

Tanak’s run to third, a fifth consecutive podium, was hampered by technical problems with his i20 N during Saturday, in addition to a further 10s penalty for a second hybrid boost infringement, which afflicted all three Hyundai drivers.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville overcame two spins on Friday, a gearbox issue on Saturday and a wild moment on Sunday’s penultimate stage to finish a distant fourth, 1m58.8s shy of Rovanpera. The Belgian’s team-mate Oliver Solberg enjoyed a relatively trouble-free run to fifth in the third i20 N.

Local hero and former Hyundai factory driver Hayden Paddon brought his Rally2 specification i20 N home in sixth overall to claim the WRC2 class, finishing ahead of M-Sport Rally1 privateer Lorenzo Bertelli and WRC2 regular Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen scored points and a WRC2 class podium on his championship debut after bringing his Skoda Fabia home in ninth ahead of Australian rally champion Harry Bates.

It proved to be another difficult rally for M-Sport Ford as Gus Greensmith, who won Stage 2, retired from sixth after rolling his Puma on Stage 10. Team-mate Craig Breen led the rally on Friday morning before retiring for the day when he slid off the road on Stage 5.

The fourth Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta exited the rally on Saturday afternoon when the Japanese ran off the road on Stage 12.

Final WRC Rally New Zealand result:

Cla # Driver/Codriver Car Gap
1 69 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1  
2 1 France Sébastien Ogier
France Benjamin Veillas 		Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 34.6
3 8 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 48.5
4 11 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 1'58.8
5 2 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Hyundai i20 N Rally1 3'55.3
6 20 New Zealand Hayden Paddon
New Zealand John Kennard 		Hyundai i20 N Rally2 10'03.7
7 37 Italy Lorenzo Bertelli
Italy Lorenzo Granai 		Ford Puma Rally1 10'39.0
8 21 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 12'36.8
9 23 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Glen Weston 		Škoda Fabia R5 13'28.8
10 24 Harry Bates
John McCarthy 		Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 16'51.6
View full results
shares
comments
WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win
Previous article

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win
Next article

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion Rally New Zealand
WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success Rally New Zealand
WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus
WRC

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Latest news

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion
WRC WRC

Rovanpera proud to make WRC history as youngest champion

Kalle Rovanpera says he is proud to make World Rally Championship history by becoming the category's youngest ever champion.

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success
WRC WRC

Latvala wanted to cry over Rovanpera’s WRC title success

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala wanted to cry after witnessing “superhero” Kalle Rovanpera end Finland’s 20-year wait for a world rally champion.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches history making world title with victory
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera clinches history making world title with victory

Kalle Rovanpera has become the youngest ever world rally champion after claiming a dominant sixth win of the season at Rally New Zealand.

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win
WRC WRC

WRC New Zealand: Rovanpera closing in on historic win

Kalle Rovanpera has edged closer to securing a dominant Rally New Zealand victory and a potential World Rally Championship title success on Sunday morning.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Motorsport can be brutal at times. One moment a driver can be the next big thing, but it can spiral in the other direction so quickly. Thankfully, sometimes drivers receive second chances. And Esapekka Lappi has taken his World Rally Championship lifeline in both hands

WRC
Sep 28, 2022
How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy Plus

How team orders could make Hyundai's historic Acropolis Rally a Greek tragedy

Thierry Neuville led a maiden Hyundai 1-2-3 in the World Rally Championship, as the previously soft i20 N became a battle-hardened Greek warrior at the Acropolis Rally. But with team orders in play between the winner and Hyundai’s title protagonist Ott Tanak, could the result come back to haunt the team?

WRC
Sep 12, 2022
How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Plus

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

After runaway World Rally Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera made his first major mistake of the season, the chance to take advantage was wide open for the chasing pack. Several of his rivals faltered to grasp the opportunity, but Ott Tanak made no such mistake and demonstrated his class with a third win of the campaign

WRC
Aug 22, 2022
Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life Plus

Inside Toyota’s new WRC dream factory where rally conquerers come to life

Toyota locked out the top four places in the World Rally Championship's recent Safari Rally Kenya in a clear indication of its GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid's pace and durability. Autosport was recently given a tour of the new factory where its cars are designed, tested and built, and it reveals much about the commitment of the Japanese marque to continued WRC success

WRC
Aug 19, 2022
How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession Plus

How Rovanpera has reignited Finland's rallying obsession

Finland may have a small population, but it has long enjoyed rallying success. Now that the nation has a new star to cheer in the form of Kalle Rovanpera, interest in the discipline is surging once again

WRC
Aug 10, 2022
How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming Plus

How Tanak spoiled Rovanpera’s Finnish homecoming

Kalle Rovanpera and Toyota went into Rally Finland as overwhelming favourites but came away as runners-up to a resurgent Ott Tanak and Hyundai. While it may have dampened the homecoming party, it still moved the Finn closer to the ultimate World Rally Championship prize

WRC
Aug 8, 2022
Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home Plus

Inside Hyundai’s F1-spec mobile WRC home

Hyundai is one of the World Rally Championship's big three, and has a brand-new travelling facility befitting of that status. The team invited Autosport for a behind-the-scenes look at its state-of-the-art HQ, which comes complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a top Formula 1 outfit

WRC
Jul 27, 2022
How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped Plus

How Rovanpera's latest Estonia masterclass left his WRC rivals stumped

After trailing Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans for much of Rally Estonia's opening day, WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera took advantage of a change in the weather and never looked back afterwards. Winning for a fifth time this year at the scene of his 2021 breakthrough, and with a breathtaking powerstage bonus for good measure, his advantage is already looking difficult to topple

WRC
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.