Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally
WRC / Rally Greece News

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

By:

Sebastien Ogier kicked off the World Rally Championship’s return to the Acropolis Rally by winning the opening Super Special stage in front of a bumper crowd in Athens city centre.

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

The championship leader put on a spectacular yet slick performance to chalk up a stage win by 0.6s from Toyota team-mate and title rival Elfyn Evans.

The rally’s return after eight years away from the WRC began with a fan friendly blast around an 0.98km asphalt super special stage in the centre of Greece’s capital, in the shadow of the famous Parthenon.

It is the event's only tarmac stage before the rally returns to traditional rough gravel roots, with crews completing the test on the gravel tyres they will use in Friday’s first three stages.

After heavy rain and fog plagued the lead up to the event, skies cleared for the opening stage.

Ogier was the last of the top runners to complete the stage and the Frenchman made no mistakes on the tricky course that included a couple of roundabouts.

“I am really happy to come back on these roads,” said Ogier. “We have a job to open the road first tomorrow, but we will do our best with the situation because it's a rally I like."

Toyota dominated the stage to occupy the top three spots with Evans second and Kalle Rovanpera third fastest, the Rally Estonia winner 0.2s adrift of his Welsh team-mate.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Winner last time out in Belgium, Thierry Neuville was fourth fastest - a tenth of a second ahead of Hyundai team-mates Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak, who clocked identical times on the stage. It was the first WRC stage for Sordo and new co-driver Candido Carrera.

WRC2 title rivals Mads Ostberg and Andreas Mikkelsen also logged identical times for tied seventh overall.

M-Sport’s WRC duo of Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux were unable to match their WRC rivals ending the stage 17th and 21st overall. Hyundai’s 2C Competition entry for Pierre-Louis Loubet was 20th on the timesheets.

The rally proper begins on Friday morning with five special stages, beginning with the first pass through the Aghii Theodoroi test at 0818 BST.

Crews will have to navigate the stages without a midday service, only a tyre change zone after stage 3 will break up the day.

shares
comments

Related video

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Previous article

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

8 h
2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

38 min
3
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

6 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

2 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

6 h
Latest news
WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special
WRC

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

4m
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

2 h
M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure
WRC

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

3 h
Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E
EXTE

Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E

4 h
WRC Acropolis Rally set to be “slippery like hell” after unseasonal weather
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally set to be “slippery like hell” after unseasonal weather

5 h
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure Rally Greece
WRC

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

WRC Acropolis Rally set to be “slippery like hell” after unseasonal weather Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Acropolis Rally set to be “slippery like hell” after unseasonal weather

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel ‘not worried’ about Aston Martin F1 future, expects news soon

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo waiting for "clearer picture" from F2 before naming F1 line-up

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
2 h
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus
WRC WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure
WRC WRC

M-Sport explains Suninen’s WRC shock departure

Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E

Gravel Notes Podcast: Molly Taylor’s rallying journey from Australia to Extreme E

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.